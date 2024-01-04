Ewan McGregor to Receive Göteborg Film Festival’s Honorary Dragon Award

Ewan McGregor is set to receive the Honorary Dragon Award at this year’s Göteborg Film Festival in Sweden.

The “Star Wars” and “Trainspotting” star will attend the festival to collect the honor and participate in an Actors Talk. He will also be present at the Nordic premiere of his latest film, Niclas Larsson’s “Mother, Couch,” and a retrospective of his most notable films will be featured at the festival.

More from Variety

“Ewan McGregor is an androgynous symbol of the Cool Britannia era, a romantic icon for the millennial generation and a saber-swinging franchise holder in the pop-cultural center of the galaxy. But above all, he is an incredibly skilled artist,” Göteborg Film Festival artistic director Jonas Holmberg said in a statement. “By mastering stylized extravagance, literary precision and nuanced realism with the same relaxed self-evidence, Ewan McGregor has shown that he is one of the truly great actors of our time.”

McGregor will receive the award at a special screening of Danny Boyle’s iconic 1996 film “Trainspotting,” followed by an on-stage conversation with the actor.

“Mother, Couch” is a comedy drama based on Jerker Virdborg’s novel “Mamma i soffa,” in which three children are brought together when their mother refuses to move from a couch in a furniture store. Beyond McGregor, the cast includes Ellen Burstyn, Rhys Ifans, Lara Flynn Boyle and F. Murray Abraham.

Next up for McGregor is Paramount+ and Showtime’s “A Gentleman in Moscow,” which he is set to lead and executive produce. McGregor will play Count Alexander Rostov, who spends decades banished to an attic hotel room after the Russian Revolution.

Story continues

Göteborg Film Festival runs from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.