Ewan McGregor says 'it's time' for Scottish independence because of Brexit

Ewan McGregor is a guest on "Good Morning America," Wednesday, February 5, 2020 on ABC. GMA20 (Photo by Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images) EWAN MCGREGOR

Actor Ewan McGregor has revealed he is now supporting the Scottish independence campaign, after previously believing the country should remain a part of the United Kingdom.

Scotland’s independence referendum back in 2014 saw 55 percent of voters favour a ‘no’ decision, but McGregor says things have changed since the 2016 Brexit referendum which saw the UK vote to leave the EU.

Read more: Ewan McGregor says he moved from London to LA to avoid people asking for 'soulless' selfies

Talking from his California home on the Real Time with Bill Maher show, the Trainspotting star said: “I was always for keeping the Union because I think it worked – but after the Brexit vote I’ve changed my tune about it I think.

“I think Scotland has been voting for a government that they haven’t been given for years. We’re a very left voting country in Scotland and we’ve been under Conservative rule. I think probably enough is enough.”

View photos Ewan McGregor in Revenge of the Sith (Credit: Lucasfilm/Fox) More

He added: “We were shooting the follow up to Trainspotting on the night of the Brexit vote. They showed the people who voted to stay in Europe on a map in yellow and the people who voted to leave in blue. The map was split in half – Scotland was yellow and England was blue, apart from around London.

“I just thought, that’s it. I think we’re going in different directions, so I think it’s time. I just think probably it’s time.

“Once Boris became Prime Minister, Scotland was like ‘right, that’s it, we’re f***ing out of here’ you know?”

Read more: 'Star Wars': Ewan McGregor teases plot details of Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off series

McGregor admitted he had been left “totally confused” about Scottish independence after the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

He told the Andrew Marr Show at the time: “The truth is I didn’t want Scotland to be independent in 2014. I didn’t understand how it was going to work.

“I was worried that Scotland would flounder if it was on its own and I believed in the union and I felt like we were stronger together. Then Brexit’s happened. Now I’m totally confused.”