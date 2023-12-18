Ewan McGregor’s 1972 Porsche 911 Targa Is Heading To Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a cool car with a cool history.

Ewan McGregor, known for his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the "Star Wars" franchise and an avid vintage vehicle enthusiast, has put his 1972 Porsche 911 Targa up for auction. This classic sports car, boasting a storied history and celebrity ownership, is currently available for bids on Bring a Trailer, attracting attention from collectors and fans alike.

McGregor, a self-proclaimed lover of old vehicles, acquired the Porsche in 2020. The car had been in storage for several decades before it came into his possession, as reported by Car and Driver. The 911 Targa has retained its vintage charm, finished in a sleek black color. It deviates slightly from its original design with a fixed glass rear window, replacing the zip-out plastic window typical of early 911 Targas of that era.

The interior of the car reflects its classic roots, with bucket seats featuring checkered Pepita inserts. The dashboard is updated with a modern touch, equipped with a Porsche Classic radio that includes a digital display, USB and Aux ports, and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth. The exterior is complemented by 15-inch alloy Fuchs wheels, enhancing its classic appeal.

Under the hood lies a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter flat-six engine, capable of delivering 130 horsepower, all channeled to the rear wheels via a five-speed manual gearbox. The car has clocked 38,000 miles, with only 2,000 added by McGregor himself. Service records accompanying the car indicate diligent maintenance during McGregor’s ownership.

For enthusiasts seeking a blend of retro charm and celebrity history, McGregor's 1972 Porsche 911 Targa represents a unique opportunity. With the auction set to conclude on Monday, Dec. 18, the current bidding stands at $85,000, though it's anticipated to rise as the auction progresses. This sale offers a rare chance to own a piece of automotive and cinematic history.

Source: Bring a Trailer

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.