EW launches TikTok series How We Do and A Review While…

EW is announcing the launch of two new original TikTok series, How We Do and A Review While…. The shows, produced in partnership with the the Gen Z-focused media platform Sweety High, are part of EW's expanding presence on TikTok.

The ultimate behind-the-scenes for viral TikTok videos, How We Do features top creators breaking down their most successful videos and sharing the inspiration, challenges, and creative solutions that helped generate their most viral hit. The first episode (which you can watch below) features Sean Sotaridona, a.k.a. SeanDoesMagic, explaining how he crafts his popular magic trick videos.

Then there's A Review While…, in which TikTok influencers share takes on recent movies, TV series, and pop culture trends they're obsessing over while multitasking — for instance, Outer Banks fan Jordan Wilson decides whether various objects are "Kook" or "Pogue" while making a sandwich. (Dijon mustard: "obviously Kook," while mayo is "classic Pogue.")

New episodes of How We Do and A Review While… will drop daily on EW's TikTok page.

