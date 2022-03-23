evTS Secures Multi-Unit FireFly(R) ESV Order for Deployment at U.S. Veterans Affairs Hospital

U.S. Veterans Affairs Manages Over 175 Hospitals and 1,700 Healthcare Facilities Nationwide

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced that it has secured an initial purchase order for FireFly® ESV vehicles from American Vet Works (AVW), a federal procurement specialist focused on deployment of its products into the U.S. Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital system.

As part of the VA's increasing sustainability and electrification efforts, the order represents an initial transition by the VA Hospital network towards using highway-capable EVs for intra-campus mail and general supply delivery applications in place of the low-speed gasoline vehicles used today. The hospital is part of the Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network, a regional group of seven hospitals for veterans, focused on coordinated patient care and improved healthcare outcomes. The Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network is one of 23 Veterans Integrated Services Networks (VISN) networks throughout the United States, which collectively comprise over 175 VA Hospitals.

AVW is a certified SBA Woman Owned Small Business and a registered Offerer in the Federal System for Award Management (SAM 7MSLI) specializing in local and national procurement services for the U.S. military and Veterans Affairs Administration. The vehicles are expected to be delivered in the summer of 2022, configured for delivery operations.

"This initial multi-unit order marks the beginning of what we believe will be a fruitful, long-term partnership with American Vet Works and the VA," said David Solomont, evTS Chairman and CEO. "Earlier this year, evTS and AVW conducted a demo for numerous local VA administrators and management, and several facilities in the Mid-Atlantic VISN expressed significant interest. We have also received interest from several other regional VISN groups with several demos planned this spring across the Midwest and Southern VISN organizations.

"With over 1,700 VA health care facilities located throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, we are looking forward to expanding our relationship by demonstrating the features, benefits and configurability of the Pure-Electric FireFly to VA hospitals across the country. We would also like to thank our partners at American Vet Works for their assistance in securing this incredible opportunity," concluded Solomont.

Sheri Stevens, Founder of American Vet Works, added: "The Veterans Administration is an early adopter of next-generation technology to improve the lives of our veterans. We were proud to help source and procure an electrified vehicle as dynamic and modular as the evTS FireFly ESV to meet the VA's diverse needs. New incentives by the Federal Government for electrifying fleet vehicles have increased interest in electric vehicles, and the FireFly is a flexible and highly customizable commercial utility EV with application specific rear bed options which fit many of their unique requirements."

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, Pure-Electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 400,000 vehicles, or roughly $10 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact
Lucas Zimmerman
Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
investors@evTS.com
www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact
Paul Barrett
VP of Marketing and Product
ev Transportation Services, Inc.
Boston, Massachusetts
202.347.3359 x 106 Office
media@evTS.com
www.evTS.com

SOURCE: ev Transportation Services, Inc.



