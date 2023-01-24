evTS Secures Additional Multi-Unit FireFly(R) ESV Order for Deployment at U.S. Veterans Affairs Hospital in Salisbury, North Carolina

Follow On Order Represents New Momentum into America's Largest Integrated Healthcare System and its Fleet of 22,000 Vehicles Nationwide

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / ev Transportation Services Inc . ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced that it has received a multi-unit follow-on order for its Pure-Electric FireFly®ESV vehicles from the Veterans Affairs Administration through its reseller American Vet Works (AVW), a federal procurement specialist focused on deployment of its products into the U.S. Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital system.

The Veterans Health Administration is America's largest integrated health care system, providing care at 1,298 health care facilities - including 171 medical centers and 1,113 outpatient clinics - with the goal of offering the 9 million enrolled veterans coordinated patient care and improved healthcare outcomes.

As a part of the VA's Energy, Environment, & Fleet (EEF) Program Service, it is pursuing electrification of its fleet of over 22,000 vehicles towards the President's goal of a zero-emissions federal fleet. This multi-unit follow-on order, to be delivered in the third quarter of 2023, represents further progress by VA Medical Centers in the use of lightweight electric utility vehicles for intra-campus mail and general supply delivery, as well as other campus service applications, replacing the low-speed internal combustion vehicles currently in use.

American Vet Works is a certified SBA Woman Owned Small Business and a registered Offerer in the Federal System for Award Management (SAM 7MSLI) specializing in local and national procurement services for the U.S. military and Veterans Affairs Administration. For 2023, AVW has planned a yearlong, 18 location FireFly demonstration tour for VA facilities across the country, and are working on procuring Federal GSA approval of the FireFly for purchases through the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Program.

"Last year, evTS and American Vet Works conducted demonstrations of the FireFly for several regional VA administrators and the local management teams for facilities in the Mid-Atlantic VISN and received a great deal of interest, spurring initial multi-unit orders," said David Solomont, evTS Chairman and CEO. "This follow-on order represents continued momentum with AVW as we seek to demonstrate the features, benefits, and configurability of the Pure-Electric FireFly to Veterans Affairs organizations from New York to Hawaii on our 2023 demonstration tour. We would also like to thank AVW for their efforts in spearheading this ambitious schedule of events."

Sheri Stevens, Founder of American Vet Works, added: "The Veterans Administration has been incredibly proactive in its initial adoption of a zero-emissions fleet, driven by its EEF Program Service to align with the President's federal fleet goals. I firmly believe the initial FireFly orders placed thus far are only the beginning and that we are well positioned to drive continued sales on our 2023 demonstration tour, where VA decision makers can experience the benefits of the FireFly ESV firsthand. We look forward to working closely with the evTS team to help drive federal fleet electrification forward in 2023 and beyond."

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, Pure-Electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 185,000 vehicles, or roughly $7 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

