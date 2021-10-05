evTS Announces Strategic Partnership with Interplai for AI-Enabled Logistics Software

evTS to Integrate Interplai Technology Suite to Improve FireFly® ESV Utility in Last-Mile Delivery Applications

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") , an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Interplai , a next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and robotics company, to benefit from its Interplai Direct AI-enabled logistics software and accompanying industry relationships.

Interplai is a technology company that uses next-generation AI in software and robotics to perfect the efficiency of last-mile delivery and reduce costs for enterprises. Interplai's smart logistics platform, Direct, provides services that help logistics companies optimize their delivery performance using software, on-demand delivery and robotics to take full advantage of traditional and crowdsourced delivery technologies. As part of the strategic partnership, evTS will seek to utilize and integrate Interplai's innovative logistic technologies and services for use in its FireFly® ESV vehicles to improve its utility in last-mile delivery applications.

"Interplai's AI logistics software system is a compelling addition to the already impressive list of features available to Firefly customers, helping to maximize resource utilization while minimizing waste to achieve significant efficiency improvements in last-mile package delivery applications," said David Solomont, evTS Chairman and CEO. "Designed for short-range routes with frequent stop-and-go driving and a narrow turning radius, the all-electric FireFly ESV is the ideal last mile delivery vehicle and urban mobility solution. We believe this technology enhancement, made possible through Interplai's proprietary artificial intelligence, will significantly enhance our value proposition to fleet operators.

Story continues

"The Interplai Direct patent-pending software truly pushes the boundaries of what many thought possible to solve the hardest logistical problems facing the last-mile delivery space - ultimately helping to reduce the cost of delivery. This, paired with their relationships with major logistics companies and retailers in both the U.S. and Latin America, adds further potential synergies to our strategic partnership. In addition, Interplai's expertise in autonomous driving technologies will be a value-add as we further development of future evTS vehicles to address new market opportunities. We look forward to working with the team at Interplai to collaborate on solutions that benefit our complementary products and services and build market share in the rapidly growing electric last-mile vehicle market, creating value for all stakeholders."

Interplai CEO Mark Crawford added, "Our customers have been able to improve their last-mile delivery efficiency by up to 25%. Partnering with evTS will provide an excellent opportunity to help more logistics companies reduce their costs in performing last-mile delivery. Interplai Direct uniquely considers things such as location, pick-up or drop-off, amount of cargo and timing. Interplai Direct is not only able to plan efficient routes, but also gives companies a role in the decision-making process and provides the route planner an idea of how confident a given route is optimal. Delivery fleets using the FireFly and our software could significantly improve efficiencies in time, energy and operational costs."

About Interplai

Interplai is a technology company that uses next-generation AI in software and robotics to perfect the efficiency in last-mile delivery thereby reducing costs for enterprises. Interplai's smart logistics platform provides services that help logistic companies optimize their delivery performance using software, on-demand delivery and robotics to take full advantage of traditional and crowdsourced delivery technologies. For more information visit www.interpl.ai .

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 400,000 vehicles, or roughly $10 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

investors@evTS.com

www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact

Paul Barrett

VP of Marketing and Product

ev Transportation Services, Inc.

Boston, Massachusetts

202.347.3359 Office

media@evTS.com

www.evTS.com

SOURCE: ev Transportation Services Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/666771/evTS-Announces-Strategic-Partnership-with-Interplai-for-AI-Enabled-Logistics-Software



