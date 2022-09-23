evTS Announces Partnership with ChargePoint for Fleet Electrification

ChargePoint to Power Firefly® ESVs for evTS Fleet and Business Customers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") , an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced that it has become a referral partner of ChargePoint products and services. evTS municipal and enterprise fleet customers who need intelligent, flexible electric vehicle charging solutions will benefit from the addition of ChargePoint hardware, network software and ChargePoint as a Service® (CPaaS®) offerings.

evTS' Flagship EV, the FireFly, Charging at a ChargePoint Charger

As a result of the newly formed referral partnership, evTS customers have access to the ChargePoint network, as well as the ability to deliver products in volume and at scale wherever and whenever EV charging is needed.

"Our Firefly® ESV is specifically engineered to meet the challenge and requirements of an all-electric light weight commercial utility vehicle for essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets," said David Solomont, evTS Chairman and CEO. "To keep our vehicles on the road, we also need to accelerate the deployment of, and access to, a robust network of EV charging stations for our customers. ChargePoint offers the most comprehensive charging portfolio for fleets of all types and sizes, including everything they need to electrify and optimize charging as they grow.

"As our customer base of fleet operators, delivery companies, logistics service providers and municipalities grow at a rapid pace, we will continue to bring innovative new solutions to make fleet electrification cost effective and efficient. CPaaS®️ for example offers flexible deployment options and the avoidance of upfront expenses that make it easy to adopt EV charging. Combined with our own ev Transportation as a Service™ (ev TaaS) Program for leasing EVs, including all vehicle operating expenses from insurance to maintenance and costs of charging, we can offer a powerful total solution for small and large organizations alike to transition to an electric fleet. We currently have ChargePoint referrals in progress with several municipalities and businesses, and recently closed the sale of 10 FireFly vehicles with chargers for a municipality in Southern California with delivery in Q1 2023. We look forward to working with the team at ChargePoint to co-market and support our brands," concluded Solomont.

Story continues

"Through our partnership with evTS, we are enabling more fleets to achieve their electrification goals," said Rich Mohr, vice president, fleet, ChargePoint. "ChargePoint has proven software and hardware solutions for every vertical. Together, ChargePoint and evTS will accelerate deployment for forward-thinking fleets"

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, Pure-Electric™ lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 185,000 vehicles, worth roughly $7 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

evTS Investor Relations Contact

Lucas Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

investors@evTS.com

www.mzgroup.us

evTS Company Contact

Paul Barrett

VP of Marketing and Product

ev Transportation Services, Inc.

Boston, Massachusetts

202.347.3359 x106 Office

media@evTS.com

www.evTS.com

SOURCE: ev Transportation Services, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/717208/evTS-Announces-Partnership-with-ChargePoint-for-Fleet-Electrification



