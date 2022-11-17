EVS Q3 2022 business update

EVS Broadcast Equipment
·6 min read

Publication on November 17, 2022, before market opening
Regulated and inside information – Business update 3Q22
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS Q3 2022 business update

Liège, Belgium, November 17th, 2022

Strong commercial performance continues to fuel growth

Record order intake and secured sales continue to confirm the growth path of the company.

Highlights

  • The order intake confirms the growth trajectory of EVS. Even excluding the Big Tech 2022 contract, the growth is of +39,0% (BER not taken into account). In addition, the order intake for 2022 is strong across all regions.

  • Big Tech contract 2022, a landmark in the history of EVS, signed in August 2022.

  • Our secured revenue* allows us to upgrade our revenue guidance for 2022 to a range of EUR 145 million to EUR 150 million, representing the high-end of the guidance previously communicated of EUR 140 – 150 million.

  • The OPEX guidance remains unchanged, with a growth projected between 12-15%

*secured revenue includes the already recognized revenue as well as open orders on hand that will be recognized as revenue in 2022

Comments

Serge Van Herck, CEO comments:

I’m happy to say our Q3 achievements are confirming our revenue growth expectations for the full year 2022. As we have been able to further increase our order intake and solve most of our supply chain challenges this year, I’m confident to upgrade our revenue guidance to a range of EUR 145 million to EUR 150 million. This will represent a new record figure for EVS.

With the signature of our largest contract ever, we are proud to say that we have added a new milestone in the history of EVS. This “Big Tech Contract 2022” covers a 10-year contract worth over $50 million with a major US-based broadcast and media production company. This agreement includes the delivery of EVS’ live production, replays and highlights solution LiveCeption®, combined with a long-term service level agreement (SLA). It also provides our customer with multiple benefits including access to our latest technology innovations and upgrades for its installed base, a predictable operational spend, with a spread of capital expenditures over time, an easy way to plan for further expansion and a premium SLA. The agreement comes as big tech companies intensify the competition with linear networks to secure live sports content by spending billions of dollars to acquire media rights of the most prestigious pro sports leagues in North America.

The positive and encouraging feedback we received from our customers and channel partners during our IBC trade show participation in Amsterdam earlier in September, provides us additional confidence that we are providing them with the right solutions and services to continue solving their current and future live video production needs. Our EVS Balanced Computing approach (a balanced combination strategy of “on premises” and “in the cloud services”) is clearly answering the specific needs and expectations of many LSP (Live Service Providers) and LAB (Live Audience Business) customers around the world.

I’m particularly proud to say that our CSR efforts have translated into a first important recognition. EVS has been awarded a Silver medal for its sustainability performance from EcoVadis, one of the world’s largest providers of business sustainability ratings, placing EVS in the 88th percentile. Their methodology covers seven management indicators, across 21 sustainability criteria, in four themes (environment, labour & human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement). It is based on leading standards, such as Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), and ISO 26000, and is overseen by an international scientific committee. The rating is based on our EVS policies, our actions and results, as well as inputs from third-party professionals and external stakeholders.

Overall, I continue to feel cautiously optimistic about our future. While economic market conditions remain very challenging with high inflation, supply chain challenges and with the war in Ukraine, I feel that our customers increasingly appreciate the reliability, performance and innovative edge of our solutions and services. This represents a sound basis for our future growth.

Commenting on the results and the outlook, Veerle De Wit, CFO, said:

“We continue our growth path, with strong order intake and revenue results, both being major drivers supporting our future potential. Our secured revenue position reinforces our ability to realize growth in 2022. As a consequence, we upgrade our revenue guidance for 2022 to a range of EUR 145 - 150 million, representing the high-end of the guidance previously communicated of EUR 140 – 150 million. The production planning for the final quarter of the year is heavily loaded, but almost all the components have been sourced.

In October 2022, we went live with a new ERP system. This new ERP will allow more flexibility in our end-to-end processes and will be a cornerstone to support our growth ambitions (including future acquisitions). The go live was successful, without any major business interruption. We are currently still operating in a hyper-care modus to ensure issues are addressed. Our priority in 4Q22 is on production and delivery of our client commitments.

Operating expenditure evolves in line with our expectations, demonstrating an increase compared to last year following the inflation and cost of energy. As such, we do reiterate our guidance of full year OPEX growth in a range of 12-15%.”

EVS Market Dynamics and customer wins

The same trends still apply for 3Q22 in general as for the first semester for what concerns the market pillars with continuous modernization of LAB and upgrade of Live Service Providers equipment. The appetite for LiveCeption, MediaCeption and MediaInfra solutions continues, feeding the order book.

The Big Tech contract 22 is obviously a major achievement as a proof point of confidence in the sustainability of EVS innovation. It’s also an important evolution showing that Live Service Providers are willing to engage in long term service level agreements. It finally brings higher predictability in terms of EVS revenues.

After a successful NAB in April, EVS had the pleasure to present the new range of solutions “in real life” at IBC in September with a strong presence of key customers from EMEA and APAC.

EVS has also been preparing the major sport event in Middle-East scheduled for end of this year.

The frictions between the electronic supply chain and the delivery of products are under control for the rest of the year.

Outlook

The 2022 secured revenue on September 30th reaches EUR 143,8 million with the following split:

  • Secured revenue excluding Big Event Rental of EUR 127,4 million versus EUR 111,9 million at the same date last year, a growth of +13,9%.

  • Secured revenue for the Big Tech 2022 contract of EUR 6,6 million.

  • Secured revenue for Big Event Rental of EUR 9,2 million, including a major international sport event happening in 4Q22.

Thanks to the strong secured revenue, we are able to upgrade our full year revenue guidance to a range of EUR 145 – 150 million, representing the high-end of the guidance previously communicated of EUR 140 – 150 million. Due to the current delivery terms, we expect that only a limited number of orders that will be closed in 4Q22 will still generate a revenue impact within this fiscal year 2022.

The order book for 2023 and beyond is demonstrating a substantial growth of +216%, also boosted by our Big Tech 2022 contract of over USD 50 million.

The gross margin evolution is demonstrating a decline as a result of a change in the solution mix. Any impact of rising costs of components are reflected in the price increases modeled and announced in 2022.

Operational expenses continue to be closely monitored: inflation and increasing energy prices require us to be vigilant. We reconfirm our guidance of full year OPEX growth in a range of 12-15%.

Interim dividend

The Board of Directors has decided to pay an interim dividend of 0,50 EUR per share. The ex-date will be November 23th, 2022 (coupon #33) and the payment date will be November 25th, 2022.

This interim dividend fits in the overall dividend policy for 2022. We reiterate the full year 2022 dividend expectations*,**:

In € per share per fiscal year

2022

Base dividend

1,10

Exceptional additional dividend

0,50

Total dividend

1,60

*subject to market conditions
**subject to the approval of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Corporate Calendar

February 17th, 2023: 2H 2022 and FY 2022 results
May 16th, 2023: General Assembly
May 17th, 2023: Q1 2023 results
August 18th, 2023: H1 2023 results
November 17th, 2023: Q3 2023 results

For more information, please contact:

Veerle DE WIT

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 00 | E-mail: corpcom@evs.com | Website: www.evs.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company’s concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company’s products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time.

The company is headquartered in Belgium with around 600 employees in offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

 

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Nets coach Vaughn has no update on when Irving might return

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving's return from suspension is still unknown, with Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn saying Sunday he had no update on the guard. Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs, and the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday was the sixth he missed. “I'm just going to continue to go day-by-day, push this group and coach these dudes today,” Vaughn said. The Nets said Irving would not retu

  • Latinos love football, but numbers lag at NFL, college level

    NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Benjamin Ley-Shipley is like thousands of other teenagers across the United States. He's a high school football player who loves the game and has hopes of playing at the small college level over the next few years. He's a running back, defensive back and a standout on special teams. He's also a long-suffering Chicago Bears fan. And like an increasingly larger share of the country, he's also Latino. “I tried football out in eighth grade and just fell in love with it,” Ley-Sh

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Cooper Kupp hurts ankle vs. Cardinals in latest blow to Rams

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get much worse for the Los Angeles Rams, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his right ankle in the fourth quarter of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Super Bowl MVP landed awkwardly trying to catch a pass from John Wolford that was too high, coming down on his right leg with 14:18 remaining and the Rams trailing 17-10. Coach Sean McVay didn't have an update on Kupp’s injury immediately after the game. “

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • World Cup 2022: Canada names 26-man roster for Qatar

    Canada announced its 26-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup on Sunday with relatively few surprises.

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t