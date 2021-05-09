EVOS SG beat RSG SG to become first-ever champions of MPL Singapore

(Photo: MPL Singapore Facebook)

EVOS SG dominated RSG SG, 3-0 in the grand finals of the inaugural season of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Singapore on Sunday (9 May) to become the first-ever MPL Singapore champions since the republic split away from its shared league with Malaysia in February.

EVOS SG cemented themselves as the best team in Singapore after they lost only a single game en route to claiming the inaugural MPL Singapore title.

They now add a new trophy to their case that already includes the championship at MPL MY/SG Season 4 as well as three second-place finishes in Seasons 2, 3, and 6.

EVOS SG finished the regular season with a 6-1 record, good enough for second place in the standings behind Kingsmen and an upper bracket berth in the playoffs. After defeating Notorious Villains 2-1 in the first round on Friday (7 April), EVOS SG then dominated Kingsmen, 2-0 on Saturday (8 May) to secure their spot in the grand finals.

Meanwhile, RSG SG had to make an incredible lower bracket run to challenge EVOS SG in the finals. After finishing the regular season with a middling 3-4 record, the team had to start their playoff campaign in the lower bracket, where they made short work of Forsaken, ALMGHTY, and Notorious Villains to reach the final day of the tournament.

In the lower bracket finals, RSG SG pulled off a huge 2-0 upset over Kingsmen, the league's top regular season team, to earn the right to challenge EVOS SG in the grand finals.

The grand finals started off slow, as game one only had two total kills, both in RSG SG's favour, by the 6-minute mark.

While RSG SG were able to take control by 8 minutes with a 5-1 kill lead, EVOS SG were able to chip away at their advantage through a series of skirmishes that tied up the kill score at 6-6 at the 12-minute mark.

RSG SG was able to give themselves some breathing room by retaking the kill lead 12-10 by the 14-minute mark, but EVOS SG already had overwhelming momentum on their side by then and were able to take their first win of the series just before the 16-minute mark.

RSG SG were looking good to start game two, as they were in control early on with a 5-2 kill lead by the 5-minute mark.

However, EVOS SG were able to strike back and inched closer 9-8 on the kill board at 9 minutes with momentum once again on their side.

In the deciding clash of the game, RSG SG were able to steal away Lord but were promptly wiped in the ensuing fight, thus giving EVOS SG the chance to break open their opponent's base and take match point after 14 minutes of action.

Smelling blood in the water, EVOS SG came out swinging in an action-packed start to game three to take a commanding 8-4 kill lead by the 8-minute mark.

Just a couple minutes later, they were able to extend that lead to 12-5 and threaten their opponents' base. Despite one last spirited defence from RSG SG, a streaking EVOS SG destroyed their base to claim the championship after 12 minutes.

With EVOS SG's victory, the Indonesia-based EVOS organisation continues to enjoy a very successful season. Its Singaporean roster has now given it a second MPL championship just a week after its flagship Indonesian roster, EVOS Legends, claimed the championship at MPL Indonesia Season 7.

