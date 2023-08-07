Evolving wildfire conditions challenging for Yukon officials after village evacuation

WHITEHORSE — Yukon fire officials say they're hoping for a shift in the weather to work in their favour as a wildfire inches closer to the Village of Mayo, which was evacuated Sunday afternoon.

Yukon fire information officer Haley Ritchie says the Talbot Creek wildfire is about four kilometres outside the small village and remains out of control, and aerial firefighting efforts are focused on managing the blaze and keeping it away from the town.

Ritchie says tankers and helicopters dropped water and fire retardants to slow the fire's growth, while wildland fire management crews prepare for controlled burns if conditions allow for them.

Ritchie says they have more than 40 personnel assigned to the Talbot Creek blaze, along with six air tankers and four helicopters.

She says officials are anticipating a shift in the weather today, with favourable winds and cooler nighttime temperatures hopefully reducing the fire's spread.

She says there are 126 active wildfires across the Yukon, straining resources, but expressed gratitude to local and out-of-province crews helping with the response.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2023.

The Canadian Press