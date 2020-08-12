Evolving Systems Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



2020 Second Quarter Highlights:

Second quarter revenue was $6.3 million and year to date revenues are $12.6 million

Year-to-date 2020, the Company has generated positive cash flow from operations

Second quarter operating profit was $0.3 million, net loss of less than $0.1 million

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the second quarter was positive $0.6 million

“We are pleased that in these turbulent times in a global environment, we were able to generate positive operating performance as our service revenues were slightly higher from the corresponding period a year ago and we have generated positive cash flow for the year. We have continued throughout the global pandemic to leverage our ability to implement and provide support remotely and this has resulted in a relatively limited effect on our operations. Over the years we have developed a culture of successfully managing our business through telework. We are working with our current and prospective clients to find new ways to use our products and services to enhance their businesses during these unusual times. The largest impact we’ve seen has been on our ability to travel and interact with our clients on projects and in the traditional modes of sales and business development. Although this has slowed our growth, we continue to look for ways to contain our costs,” said Matthew Stecker, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of the Company.

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Results

Total revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $6.3 million, a less than $0.1 million increase from the three months ended June 30, 2019. The change was primarily related to increased revenue from upgrades and new projects partially offset by lower one-time licensing fees recognized in the corresponding period in 2019. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $12.6 million or approximately a 2.6% decrease from $13.0 million in the same period a year ago predominantly related to a large one-time licensing fee recognized in 2019. Services revenues, which are mostly recurring in nature, were $12.3 million year-to-date, an increase year-over-year of $0.3 million, or 2.7% from $12.0 million during the comparable year-ago period. Services revenue, which includes revenues from the Company’s preference for managed services over perpetual licensing, comprised approximately 98% of total revenues for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company reported gross profit margins, excluding depreciation and amortization, of approximately 65.4% for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported gross profit margins, excluding depreciation and amortization, of approximately 65.7% as compared to gross profit margins of approximately 68.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2019. This decrease in gross margin was primarily related to the product and service mix in the prior year, inclusive of the aforementioned licensing revenue.

Total operating expenses were $3.8 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a decrease from total operating expenses of $11.1 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Excluding the $6.7 million goodwill impairment charge in 2019, the Company’s operating expenses were $4.4 million in the corresponding year-ago period. The decrease was primarily related to travel and marketing costs that were reduced by $0.3 million due to the travel restrictions imposed and decreases in general and administrative costs primarily related to lower legal and accounting fees than the prior year period. Total operating expenses were $8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Total operating expenses were $16.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019; or $9.8 million after excluding the $6.7 million goodwill impairment charge. The decrease of approximately $1.6 million was related to the mix of hours as delivery staff focused on customers’ projects, not product development as in the prior year, and a decrease in the use of third party contractors. A reduction in our incentive compensation expense and also the aforementioned decreases in travel and marketing costs were due to the travel restrictions as well as the decrease in our general and administrative costs from lower legal and accounting fees.

The Company reported operating profit of $0.3 million and net loss of less than $0.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to operating and net losses of $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Excluding the effect of the goodwill impairment in 2019, the operating and net losses would have been $0.3 million. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $0.1 million for the same period a year ago.

