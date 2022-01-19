Evolving ESG Expectations Shape World's Most Sustainable Corporations Ranking for 2022
TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Corporate Knights' 18th annual ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations shows a continued correlation between higher investor returns and strong performance on key environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics. It also sheds light on the evolution of ESG priorities and outcomes, and on the extent of the gap between leading sustainability performers and their global corporate peers.
The ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 6,914 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues, out of which Vestas Wind Systems of Denmark emerged as the world's most sustainable corporation.
Vestas has elevated its sustainability performance significantly since the introduction of its sustainability strategy back in 2020. Amongst a broad range successfully implemented sustainability initiatives, Vestas has introduced a circularity roadmap and governance structure, and had its carbon emissions reduction targets validated as in line with the 1.5 degree scenario of the Paris Agreement by the Science Based Targets initiative. At present, Vestas is responsible for nearly one third of globally installed wind power capacity.
"As the global leader in sustainable energy solutions we are honoured to be recognized as the most sustainable company in the world in 2022," says CEO Henrik Andersen. "We have mobilised our entire organisation around several key sustainability activities, and this award is a testament to both our existing achievements, and our ongoing progress in ensuring sustainability in everything we do.
"Through our solutions, Vestas supports the global energy system with avoiding millions of tons of carbon emissions every year. To build a truly sustainable future however, we must do more. Accelerating the energy transition by scaling up renewable energy is critical to address the climate crisis, and at Vestas, we are dedicated to driving this transformation in partnership with all our stakeholders."
According to analysis by S&P Capital IQ, the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index is the best performing global sustainability equity index since its inception in 2005[1]and is also ahead of its blue-chip benchmark. A dollar invested in an index composed of Global 100 companies on February 1, 2005, would have generated a return nearly one-fifth larger than the same investment in the MSCI All Country World Index, or ACWI (total return of 331% compared to 279%), with the performance gap widening in favour of the Global 100 markedly after the onset of COVID as large green recovery programs were adopted.2
_____________________________________
1 Analysis included all global ESG and sustainability equity indices (TR NET-USD) with at least a 10-year history.
The 2022 Global 100 companies derive 47% of their earnings from products or services categorized as "clean" under the Corporate Knights Clean Taxonomy, and they direct 48% of their capital expenditures, R&D and acquisitions to clean investments.
Compared to the average ACWI firm, Global 100 members generate more than four times as much revenue per tonne of carbon emitted and almost eight times more output per unit of energy consumed.
"Strong performance on these metrics is foundational to achieving a clean and carbon-neutral economy in the necessary time frame," says Corporate Knights CEO Toby Heaps, "and the sustained momentum is encouraging."
While Global 100 companies made progress boosting their share of clean revenues and investments, non-male representation among directors stalled this year at 32%. And there was middling performance on percent of taxes paid, with cash taxes paid being 13% of profit ratio over the past five years, in contrast to average global statutory rates that are double that. This suggests that room remains for leading performers to emerge on some of these more recent ESG focal points.
Other noteworthy findings and outcomes of this year's analysis:
Circularity is a heightened focal point for many Global 100 companies, such as newly ranked Schnitzer Steel Industries of the United States, which specializes in steel and auto recycling.
65 of the Global 100 companies have signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative, aligning their emissions reductions with the requirements of the Paris Agreement, up from 60 in 2021.
Some companies dropped off the Global 100 in light of performance that no longer aligns with stricter criteria for what qualifies as "clean." For example, cars must be fully electric now to qualify, whereas in prior years, hybrids were counted as clean. This had a negative impact on Valeo SA of France, whose products largely go into hybrid rather than battery electric vehicles.
Some high-profile brands were excluded because of specific red-flagged activities. This includes climate-policy blocking on the part of Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, Chevron and Air France, based on research from the non-profit Influence Map.
Sectoral representation is dominated by various tech segments, including telecoms, chipmakers, computer makers and business service providers, while 10 banks make up the largest single sector.
The U.S. has the largest number of Global 100 companies at 23, with Canada punching above its weight with 13. Another three come from South America, 41 from Europe/U.K., and 20 from the Asia-Pacific Region.
Normally announced at an event concurrent with the World Economic Forum in Davos, this year's Global 100 launch includes a leaders' roundtable discussion held virtually, focusing on the imperative for businesses and governments to close the "say–do" gap on climate. This event takes place today from 4 to 5pm Central European Time with opening remarks from Johan Rockström, a Swedish professor and joint director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, and the involvement of:
Henrik Andersen, CEO, Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Jean-Pascal Tricoire, CEO, Schneider Electric SE
Mads Nipper, CEO, Ørsted A/S
Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer, City Developments Limited
Hakan Bulgurlu, CEO, Arçelik AS
Lawrence Kurzius, CEO, McCormick & Company Inc.
Roberto Guidetti, CEO, Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.
George R. Oliver, CEO, Johnson Controls
Minna Aila, SVP, Sustainability and Corporate Affairs, Neste.
Christophe Beck, CEO, Ecolab
Free registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/G1002022.
A digital version of the ranking, select national scorecards, and further contextual and methodological information is available at corporateknights.com/global100.
What is the Global 100?
Since 2005, the Global 100 has been one of the world's most valued and transparent rules-based sustainability ratings that emphasizes the impact of a company's core products and services. It is the best-performing global sustainability index (ticker: CKG100), with more than 10 years of history. All publicly-traded companies with USD$1B+ revenue are assessed across 23 key performance indicators, including % clean revenue, % clean investment, % taxes paid, carbon productivity, and racial and gender diversity. Companies engaging in "red flag" activities such as thermal coal, blocking climate policy and deforestation are disqualified. Our methodology illuminates the say-do gap. Only those companies making sustainable solutions a core part of their business offerings and allocating meaningful investments to reduce their carbon footprints make the grade.
About Corporate Knights: Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.
Appendix I: Net returns of the MSCI ACWI and the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index in USD as calculated respectively by Solactive and S&P Capital IQ (from February 1, 2005, to December 31, 2021).
Appendix II: 2022 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World
Rank &
Grade
Company
Country
Sector
1
A+
Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Denmark
Machinery manufacturing
2
A
Chr Hansen Holding A/S
Denmark
Food and beverage manufacturing
3
A
Autodesk Inc
US
IT services, except telecom and hosting
4
A
Schneider Electric SE
France
Industrial conglomerates
5
A
City Developments Ltd
Singapore
Real estate and leasing
6
A
American Water Works Company Inc
US
Water and sewage treatment
7
A-
Ørsted A/S
Denmark
Power generation
8
A-
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC
UK
Power generation
9
A-
Dassault Systèmes SE
France
IT services, except telecom and hosting
10
A-
Brambles Ltd
Australia
Furniture and general manufacturing
11
A-
Sims Ltd
Australia
Smelters and steelmaking
12
B+
Johnson Controls International PLC
Ireland
HVAC equipment manufacturing
12*
B+
Kering SA
France
Retail, except grocery and auto
13
B+
Koninklijke KPN NV
Netherlands
Telecom providers
14
B+
McCormick & Company Inc
US
Food and beverage manufacturing
15
B+
Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc
US
Smelters and steelmaking
16
B+
Transcontinental Inc
Canada
Plastic and rubber product manufacturing
17
B+
Stantec Inc
Canada
Personal and business services
18
B+
Cascades Inc
Canada
Packaging
19
B+
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp
US
Machinery manufacturing
20
B+
Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd
Hong Kong
Water and sewage treatment
21
B+
Banco do Brasil SA
Brazil
Banks
22
B+
Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd
Japan
Residential construction
23
B+
Engie Brasil Energia SA
Brazil
Power generation
24
B+
Neste Oyj
Finland
Refining, petrochemicals & basic organic chemicals
25
B+
Iberdrola SA
Spain
Power generation
26
B
Xerox Holdings Corp
US
Computers and peripherals manufacturing
27
B
Salesforce.Com Inc
US
Personal and business services
28
B
Cisco Systems Inc
United States
Telephones & telecom equipment mnfg.
29
B
Alstom SA
France
Non-road transport equipment mnfg.
31†
B
Legrand SA
France
Industrial conglomerates
32
B
Eisai Co Ltd
Japan
Pharmaceutical manufacturing
33
B
Ecolab Inc
US
Personal products (retail chemical)
34
B
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
Canada
Freight transport, all modes
35
B
Novozymes A/S
Denmark
Pharmaceutical manufacturing
36
B-
Alphabet Inc
US
IT services, except telecom and hosting
37
B-
Verbund AG
Austria
Power transmission and distribution
38
B-
Workday Inc
US
Personal and business services
39
B-
SunPower Corp
US
Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg.
40
B-
Metso Outotec Oyj
Finland
Commercial building construction
41
B-
IGM Financial Inc
Canada
Asset management
42
B-
Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd
China
Glass and ceramics
43
B-
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc
US
Grocery stores
44
B-
TSMC
Taiwan
Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg.
45
B-
Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd
Hong Kong
Food and beverage manufacturing
46
B-
Samsung SDI Co Ltd
South Korea
Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg.
47
B-
LONGi Green Energy Tech. Co Ltd
China
Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg.
48
B-
Apple Inc
US
Telephones & telecom equipment mnfg.
49
B-
Telus Corp
Canada
Telecom providers
50
B-
HP Inc
US
Computers and peripherals manufacturing
51
B-
Atea ASA
Norway
Telephones & telecom equipment mnfg.
52
B-
Tesla Inc
US
Cars and trucks manufacturing, incl. parts
53
B-
Konica Minolta Inc
Japan
Machinery manufacturing
54
C+
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
US
Computers and peripherals manufacturing
55
C+
SAP SE
Germany
IT services, except telecom and hosting
55*
C
Storebrand ASA
Norway
Insurance companies
56
C+
Koninklijke Philips NV
Netherlands
Instrumentation & other electronic mnfg.
57
C+
Arçelik AS
Turkey
Appliances & lighting fixtures mnfg.
58
C+
Citrix Systems Inc
US
IT services except telecom and hosting
59
C+
UniCredit SpA
Italy
Banks
60
C+
Commerzbank AG
Germany
Banks
61
C+
ING Groep NV
Netherlands
Banks
62
C+
Quadient SA
France
Machinery manufacturing
63
C+
Henkel AG & Co KGaA
Germany
Personal products (retail chemical)
64
C+
Intel Corp
US
Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg.
65
C+
Sun Life Financial Inc
Canada
Insurance companies
66
C+
Prologis Inc
US
Real estate and leasing
67
C+
Sanofi SA
France
Pharmaceutical manufacturing
68
C+
Analog Devices Inc
US
Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg.
69
C+
Kesko Oyj
Finland
Grocery stores
70
C+
Nordea Bank Abp
Finland
Banks
71
C+
National Australia Bank Ltd
Australia
Banks
72
C+
StarHub Ltd
Singapore
Telecom providers
73
C+
Industria de Diseño Textil SA
Spain
Retail, except grocery and auto
74
C
Teck Resources Ltd
Canada
Metal and coal mining
75
C
CapitaLand Investment Ltd
Singapore
Commercial building construction
76
C
BNP Paribas SA
France
Banks
77
C
Puma SE
Germany
Textiles and clothing manufacturing
78
C
Unilever PLC
UK
Personal products (retail chemical)
79
C
Gildan Activewear Inc
Canada
Textiles and clothing manufacturing
80
C
Bank of Montreal
Canada
Banks
81
C
Cogeco Communications Inc
Canada
Telecom providers
82
C
Adidas AG
Germany
Textiles and clothing manufacturing
83
C
Coloplast A/S
Denmark
Medical equipment manufacturing
84
C-
BT Group PLC
UK
Personal and business services
86†
C-
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
Canada
Metal and coal mining
87
C-
Lenovo Group Ltd
Hong Kong
Computers and peripherals manufacturing
88
C-
Natura & Co Holding SA
Brazil
Personal products (retail chemical)
89
C-
Campbell Soup Co
US
Food and beverage manufacturing
90
C-
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
Italy
Banks
91
C-
AstraZeneca PLC
UK
Pharmaceutical manufacturing
92
C-
KBC Groep NV
Belgium
Banks
93
C-
Allianz SE
Germany
Insurance companies
94
D+
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
UAE
Health care
95
D+
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Sweden
Telephones & telecom equipment mnfg.
96
D+
Pearson PLC
UK
IT services, except telecom and hosting
97
D+
Biogen Inc
US
Pharmaceutical manufacturing
98
D
Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd
Canada
Retail, except grocery and auto
99
D
LG Electronics Inc
South Korea
Appliances & lighting fixtures mnfg.
100
D-
BYD Co Ltd
China
Cars and trucks manufacturing, incl. parts
* Tie. †Rank 30 and 85 updated due to data correction
SOURCE Corporate Knights Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/19/c7356.html