Evolving ESG Expectations Shape World's Most Sustainable Corporations Ranking for 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Corporate Knights' 18th annual ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations shows a continued correlation between higher investor returns and strong performance on key environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics. It also sheds light on the evolution of ESG priorities and outcomes, and on the extent of the gap between leading sustainability performers and their global corporate peers.

The ranking is based on a rigorous assessment of 6,914 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues, out of which Vestas Wind Systems of Denmark emerged as the world's most sustainable corporation.

Vestas has elevated its sustainability performance significantly since the introduction of its sustainability strategy back in 2020. Amongst a broad range successfully implemented sustainability initiatives, Vestas has introduced a circularity roadmap and governance structure, and had its carbon emissions reduction targets validated as in line with the 1.5 degree scenario of the Paris Agreement by the Science Based Targets initiative. At present, Vestas is responsible for nearly one third of globally installed wind power capacity.

"As the global leader in sustainable energy solutions we are honoured to be recognized as the most sustainable company in the world in 2022," says CEO Henrik Andersen. "We have mobilised our entire organisation around several key sustainability activities, and this award is a testament to both our existing achievements, and our ongoing progress in ensuring sustainability in everything we do.

"Through our solutions, Vestas supports the global energy system with avoiding millions of tons of carbon emissions every year. To build a truly sustainable future however, we must do more. Accelerating the energy transition by scaling up renewable energy is critical to address the climate crisis, and at Vestas, we are dedicated to driving this transformation in partnership with all our stakeholders."

According to analysis by S&P Capital IQ, the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index is the best performing global sustainability equity index since its inception in 2005[1]and is also ahead of its blue-chip benchmark. A dollar invested in an index composed of Global 100 companies on February 1, 2005, would have generated a return nearly one-fifth larger than the same investment in the MSCI All Country World Index, or ACWI (total return of 331% compared to 279%), with the performance gap widening in favour of the Global 100 markedly after the onset of COVID as large green recovery programs were adopted.2

The 2022 Global 100 companies derive 47% of their earnings from products or services categorized as "clean" under the Corporate Knights Clean Taxonomy, and they direct 48% of their capital expenditures, R&D and acquisitions to clean investments.

Compared to the average ACWI firm, Global 100 members generate more than four times as much revenue per tonne of carbon emitted and almost eight times more output per unit of energy consumed.

"Strong performance on these metrics is foundational to achieving a clean and carbon-neutral economy in the necessary time frame," says Corporate Knights CEO Toby Heaps, "and the sustained momentum is encouraging."

While Global 100 companies made progress boosting their share of clean revenues and investments, non-male representation among directors stalled this year at 32%. And there was middling performance on percent of taxes paid, with cash taxes paid being 13% of profit ratio over the past five years, in contrast to average global statutory rates that are double that. This suggests that room remains for leading performers to emerge on some of these more recent ESG focal points.

Other noteworthy findings and outcomes of this year's analysis:

Circularity is a heightened focal point for many Global 100 companies, such as newly ranked Schnitzer Steel Industries of the United States, which specializes in steel and auto recycling.

65 of the Global 100 companies have signed up to the Science Based Targets initiative, aligning their emissions reductions with the requirements of the Paris Agreement, up from 60 in 2021.

Some companies dropped off the Global 100 in light of performance that no longer aligns with stricter criteria for what qualifies as "clean." For example, cars must be fully electric now to qualify, whereas in prior years, hybrids were counted as clean. This had a negative impact on Valeo SA of France, whose products largely go into hybrid rather than battery electric vehicles.

Some high-profile brands were excluded because of specific red-flagged activities. This includes climate-policy blocking on the part of Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, Chevron and Air France, based on research from the non-profit Influence Map.

Sectoral representation is dominated by various tech segments, including telecoms, chipmakers, computer makers and business service providers, while 10 banks make up the largest single sector.

The U.S. has the largest number of Global 100 companies at 23, with Canada punching above its weight with 13. Another three come from South America, 41 from Europe/U.K., and 20 from the Asia-Pacific Region.

A digital version of the ranking, select national scorecards, and further contextual and methodological information is available at corporateknights.com/global100.

What is the Global 100?

Since 2005, the Global 100 has been one of the world's most valued and transparent rules-based sustainability ratings that emphasizes the impact of a company's core products and services. It is the best-performing global sustainability index (ticker: CKG100), with more than 10 years of history. All publicly-traded companies with USD$1B+ revenue are assessed across 23 key performance indicators , including % clean revenue, % clean investment, % taxes paid, carbon productivity, and racial and gender diversity. Companies engaging in "red flag" activities such as thermal coal, blocking climate policy and deforestation are disqualified. Our methodology illuminates the say-do gap. Only those companies making sustainable solutions a core part of their business offerings and allocating meaningful investments to reduce their carbon footprints make the grade.

About Corporate Knights: Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable-business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

Appendix I: Net returns of the MSCI ACWI and the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index in USD as calculated respectively by Solactive and S&P Capital IQ (from February 1, 2005, to December 31, 2021).

Appendix II: 2022 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World

Rank & Grade Company Country Sector 1 A+ Vestas Wind Systems A/S Denmark Machinery manufacturing 2 A Chr Hansen Holding A/S Denmark Food and beverage manufacturing 3 A Autodesk Inc US IT services, except telecom and hosting 4 A Schneider Electric SE France Industrial conglomerates 5 A City Developments Ltd Singapore Real estate and leasing 6 A American Water Works Company Inc US Water and sewage treatment 7 A- Ørsted A/S Denmark Power generation 8 A- Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC UK Power generation 9 A- Dassault Systèmes SE France IT services, except telecom and hosting 10 A- Brambles Ltd Australia Furniture and general manufacturing 11 A- Sims Ltd Australia Smelters and steelmaking 12 B+ Johnson Controls International PLC Ireland HVAC equipment manufacturing 12* B+ Kering SA France Retail, except grocery and auto 13 B+ Koninklijke KPN NV Netherlands Telecom providers 14 B+ McCormick & Company Inc US Food and beverage manufacturing 15 B+ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc US Smelters and steelmaking 16 B+ Transcontinental Inc Canada Plastic and rubber product manufacturing 17 B+ Stantec Inc Canada Personal and business services 18 B+ Cascades Inc Canada Packaging 19 B+ Evoqua Water Technologies Corp US Machinery manufacturing 20 B+ Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd Hong Kong Water and sewage treatment 21 B+ Banco do Brasil SA Brazil Banks 22 B+ Sekisui Chemical Co Ltd Japan Residential construction 23 B+ Engie Brasil Energia SA Brazil Power generation 24 B+ Neste Oyj Finland Refining, petrochemicals & basic organic chemicals 25 B+ Iberdrola SA Spain Power generation 26 B Xerox Holdings Corp US Computers and peripherals manufacturing 27 B Salesforce.Com Inc US Personal and business services 28 B Cisco Systems Inc United States Telephones & telecom equipment mnfg. 29 B Alstom SA France Non-road transport equipment mnfg. 31† B Legrand SA France Industrial conglomerates 32 B Eisai Co Ltd Japan Pharmaceutical manufacturing 33 B Ecolab Inc US Personal products (retail chemical) 34 B Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Canada Freight transport, all modes 35 B Novozymes A/S Denmark Pharmaceutical manufacturing 36 B- Alphabet Inc US IT services, except telecom and hosting 37 B- Verbund AG Austria Power transmission and distribution 38 B- Workday Inc US Personal and business services 39 B- SunPower Corp US Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg. 40 B- Metso Outotec Oyj Finland Commercial building construction 41 B- IGM Financial Inc Canada Asset management 42 B- Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd China Glass and ceramics 43 B- Sprouts Farmers Market Inc US Grocery stores 44 B- TSMC Taiwan Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg. 45 B- Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd Hong Kong Food and beverage manufacturing 46 B- Samsung SDI Co Ltd South Korea Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg. 47 B- LONGi Green Energy Tech. Co Ltd China Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg. 48 B- Apple Inc US Telephones & telecom equipment mnfg. 49 B- Telus Corp Canada Telecom providers 50 B- HP Inc US Computers and peripherals manufacturing 51 B- Atea ASA Norway Telephones & telecom equipment mnfg. 52 B- Tesla Inc US Cars and trucks manufacturing, incl. parts 53 B- Konica Minolta Inc Japan Machinery manufacturing 54 C+ Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co US Computers and peripherals manufacturing 55 C+ SAP SE Germany IT services, except telecom and hosting 55* C Storebrand ASA Norway Insurance companies 56 C+ Koninklijke Philips NV Netherlands Instrumentation & other electronic mnfg. 57 C+ Arçelik AS Turkey Appliances & lighting fixtures mnfg. 58 C+ Citrix Systems Inc US IT services except telecom and hosting 59 C+ UniCredit SpA Italy Banks 60 C+ Commerzbank AG Germany Banks 61 C+ ING Groep NV Netherlands Banks 62 C+ Quadient SA France Machinery manufacturing 63 C+ Henkel AG & Co KGaA Germany Personal products (retail chemical) 64 C+ Intel Corp US Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg. 65 C+ Sun Life Financial Inc Canada Insurance companies 66 C+ Prologis Inc US Real estate and leasing 67 C+ Sanofi SA France Pharmaceutical manufacturing 68 C+ Analog Devices Inc US Semiconductor & elec. components mnfg. 69 C+ Kesko Oyj Finland Grocery stores 70 C+ Nordea Bank Abp Finland Banks 71 C+ National Australia Bank Ltd Australia Banks 72 C+ StarHub Ltd Singapore Telecom providers 73 C+ Industria de Diseño Textil SA Spain Retail, except grocery and auto 74 C Teck Resources Ltd Canada Metal and coal mining 75 C CapitaLand Investment Ltd Singapore Commercial building construction 76 C BNP Paribas SA France Banks 77 C Puma SE Germany Textiles and clothing manufacturing 78 C Unilever PLC UK Personal products (retail chemical) 79 C Gildan Activewear Inc Canada Textiles and clothing manufacturing 80 C Bank of Montreal Canada Banks 81 C Cogeco Communications Inc Canada Telecom providers 82 C Adidas AG Germany Textiles and clothing manufacturing 83 C Coloplast A/S Denmark Medical equipment manufacturing 84 C- BT Group PLC UK Personal and business services 86† C- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Canada Metal and coal mining 87 C- Lenovo Group Ltd Hong Kong Computers and peripherals manufacturing 88 C- Natura & Co Holding SA Brazil Personal products (retail chemical) 89 C- Campbell Soup Co US Food and beverage manufacturing 90 C- Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Italy Banks 91 C- AstraZeneca PLC UK Pharmaceutical manufacturing 92 C- KBC Groep NV Belgium Banks 93 C- Allianz SE Germany Insurance companies 94 D+ Aster DM Healthcare Ltd UAE Health care 95 D+ Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sweden Telephones & telecom equipment mnfg. 96 D+ Pearson PLC UK IT services, except telecom and hosting 97 D+ Biogen Inc US Pharmaceutical manufacturing 98 D Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd Canada Retail, except grocery and auto 99 D LG Electronics Inc South Korea Appliances & lighting fixtures mnfg. 100 D- BYD Co Ltd China Cars and trucks manufacturing, incl. parts

* Tie. †Rank 30 and 85 updated due to data correction

