Evolve Transition Infrastructure Receives Notice from NYSE American Regarding Continued Listing Standard

HOUSTON, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE American: SNMP) (“Evolve”) today announced that on December 27, 2022, Evolve received a deficiency letter from NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) stating that the NYSE American staff has determined that Evolve’s common units have been selling for a low price per common unit for a substantial period of time and, pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”), Evolve’s continued listing is predicated on it effecting a reverse split of its common units or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the NYSE American staff have determined to be no later than June 27, 2023.



As a result of the foregoing, Evolve has become subject to the procedures and requirements of Section 1009 of the Company Guide. In compliance with Section 1009, Evolve contacted the NYSE Regulation staff to confirm receipt of the deficiency letter.

The receipt of the deficiency letter has no immediate impact on the listing of Evolve’s common units, which will continue to trade on NYSE American subject to Evolve’s compliance with other continued listing standards of NYSE American. Evolve is currently evaluating its available options and intends to include its plan to regain compliance with Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide as part of the plan to be submitted no later than January 5, 2023, which Evolve is required to submit as a result of Evolve’s receipt of the previously disclosed NYSE American deficiency letter dated December 6, 2022 regarding Evolve’s non-compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the Company Guide.

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is a publicly-traded limited partnership formed in 2005 focused on the acquisition, development and ownership of infrastructure critical to the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources. Evolve owns natural gas gathering systems, pipelines and processing facilities in South Texas and continues to pursue energy transition infrastructure opportunities.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Additional information about Evolve can be found in Evolve’s documents on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which are available on Evolve’s website at www.evolvetransition.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

PARTNERSHIP CONTACT

