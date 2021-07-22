Evolus to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provide Business Update

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss Evolus’ financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s remarks.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-6184 (U.S.) or (201) 389-0877 (international) or connect to the live webcast via the link on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website at www.evolus.com.

Following the completion of the call, a telephonic replay can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (U.S.) or (201) 612-7415 (international). An archived webcast can also be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website at www.evolus.com.

