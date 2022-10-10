Evo’s New Yacht Features a Nifty Stern Platform That Can Move Above and Below the Water

Rachel Cormack
·2 min read

Evo’s newest yacht is apparently going where no 40-footer has gone before. The sporty new R4XT is equipped with a multifunctional platform aft that has not yet appeared on a day boat of this size, according to the Italian yard.

The newcomer builds upon the successful Evo R4 and shares the same sleek, racy lines as its predecessor. Like the entire Evo range, the 43-footer is highly customizable in terms of both layout and decor. It also has the same Transformer-style stern as some of Evo’s previous models that opens up on both sides. What sets this vessel apart, however, is the innovative stern platform.

Conceived by designer Valerio Rivellini and developed by Besenzoni, the platform can drop about 30 inches below the waterline when you want to launch tenders and toys or take a dip. It can also lift up the opposite way to act as a ladder of sorts and connect you to high piers. When level with the waterline, meanwhile, the platform increases the length of the beach club by roughly three feet.

Evo R4XT Yacht
The yacht can reach 34 knots at full tilt.

At the center of the beach club, there is a large sunbed and a dual-purpose dining table that switch into a bar in just a few seconds. The idea is that the area can quickly turn from a waterside party spot into an elegant alfresco dining room depending on the time of day.

Evo R4XT Yacht
The platform increases the length of the beach club by three feet.

Below deck, the interiors are surprisingly spacious and luxurious. Again, you can expect Evo’s signature shape-shifting design. The bow area, for example, features a large dinette that morphs into a cozy sleeping area on demand. There’s also one other generous cabin for the owner.

Evo R4XT Yacht
The large dinette can morph into a cozy sleeping area.

Evo says the Evo R4XT comes in a “classic” or spacious “walkaround” version, but both come with the same two Volvo Penta IPS 650 engines that can produce 535 hp. The yacht reportedly has a top speed of 34 knots and a range of approximately 300 nautical miles. The walkaround, or WA for short, debuted at Cannes in August and the second unit was launched not long ago. Let’s see if it becomes as popular as the original R4.

