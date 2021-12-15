EVmo Partners with University of Southern California to Provide On-Campus Fleet Access

Partnership includes dedicated, covered parking and unrestricted off-peak charging station access

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVmo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, today announced an agreement with the University of Southern California (“USC”) to provide on-campus access to the Company’s rental vehicle fleet through USC’s Grand Avenue parking garage.

The EVmo / USC partnership, which launches in January 2022, will promote sustainability while providing employment opportunities for USC students, augmenting USC’s Lyft Rides Program.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for EVmo to provide convenient access to our fleet as we continue to expand our services to meet the growing demands of the gig economy,” stated Stephen Sanchez, CEO of EVmo. “While dedicated staff will be onsite to keep vehicles fully charged and ready for use, the entire rental process can be seamlessly completed from our mobile app.”

The USC on-campus program leverages the same EVmo technology platform currently driving additional city and municipal car-sharing partnerships. EVmo intends to pursue further on-campus opportunities as it expands its services to other colleges and universities.

“The environmentally focused expansion of our EV fleet aligns well with the sustainability initiatives of USC and other universities,” continued Sanchez. “It also aligns well with increasing consumer demands and the overall electrification trend gaining speed in the auto industry. We are excited to bring our innovative technology platform to students and other drivers, with convenient access to EVs and opportunities.”

California has a goal of five million EVs on its roads by 2030 and 250,000 EV charging stations by 2025. An estimated 425,300 light-duty EVs were registered in California in 2020. California’s clean energy ambitions are designed to help the state meet its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030.

About EVmo, Inc.

EVmo, Inc. bridges the gap between rideshare and "last mile" delivery drivers in need of suitable vehicles and the companies in the rideshare, delivery and logistics businesses that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. EVmo, Inc. is a leading provider of rental vehicles to drivers and delivery companies in this ever-expanding gig economy. The Company uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs.

The Company provides an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing and delivery gig economy which includes both our owned and maintained passenger and cargo delivery fleet and third-party fleets. We also provide fleet management services with our industry leading technology platform to fleet providers. EVmo provides cargo storage vans to the last-mile delivery and logistics industry.

The company provides SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases about our financial performance on the investor relations section of our website (www.evmo.com).

