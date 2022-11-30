EVmo to Participate in the SHARE Series Investor Conference on December 5th

EVmo, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVmo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO), a leading provider of rental vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, today announced that Steve Sanchez, CEO of EVmo, will present at the SHARE Series event, held virtually, on Monday, December 5, at 10:00 eastern time.



This event is open to all investors and the live stream of this presentation will be webcast and can be accessed at https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series. A copy of the slides used in the presentation will be posted on EVmo’s Investor Relations section of its website at www.evmo.com . An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About EVmo, Inc.

EVmo is a leading provider of technology-enabled rental vehicles to drivers in the rapidly growing rideshare and gig-delivery economies. By bridging the gap between people who want to drive for rideshare and gig-delivery companies but don’t have access to a suitable vehicle, EVmo empowers drivers of all economic backgrounds to run their own businesses in the gig economy. EVmo’s professionally managed and maintained fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles (and growing) in multiple cities, can be rented for flexible terms to meet customers’ needs. EVmo’s convenient and easy-to-use online and app booking platform makes it easy to Rent, Drive, Earn™.

The Company provides SEC filings, investor events, press, and earnings releases about our financial performance on the investor relations section of our website (www.evmo.com).

CONTACT:

EVmo, Inc.

Investor and media inquiries:

888-209-5643

investors@evmo.com



