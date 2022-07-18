EVmo, Inc. to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Event on July 21 at 10:00 am ET

Rideshare Rental, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVmo, Inc. (OTC: YAYO), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare, carshare, and delivery gig economy industry, today announced that Michael Harris, Vice President of Engineering of EVmo Inc., will participate in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 10:00 am ET.



The presentation is open to all and the webcast can be viewed live by visiting the Water Tower Research website at www.watertowerresearch.com or at the link listed below.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sJy8OT98SIi_mKFtTVdqgg

Mr. Harris will discuss how the company’s technology offerings support the growth of its fleet, progress on the development of a new customer website and mobile app, as well as how EVmo’s technology suite is differentiated from competitors and enhances end-customers’ earnings potential.

About EVmo, Inc.

EVmo, Inc. bridges the gap between rideshare and "last mile" delivery drivers in need of suitable vehicles and the companies in the rideshare, delivery and logistics businesses that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. EVmo, Inc. is a leading provider of rental vehicles to drivers and delivery companies in this ever-expanding gig economy. The Company uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs.

The Company provides an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing and delivery gig economy which includes both our owned and maintained passenger and cargo delivery fleet and third-party fleets. We also provide fleet management services with our industry leading technology platform to fleet providers. EVmo provides cargo storage vans to the last-mile delivery and logistics industry.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," " intend," "plan," "believe," "potential, " "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

EVMO@redchip.com



