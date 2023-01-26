Evli Plc: Proposals to the Annual General Meeting

Evli Plc

The following proposals are suggested to the Annual General Meeting to be held on March 14, 2023.

The shareholders, representing approximately 80 percent of the votes of the company's shares, propose that a total of six (6) members be elected to the Board of Directors of Evli at the Annual General Meeting in spring 2023, Henrik Andersin, Fredrik Hacklin, Sari Helander, Robert Ingman and Antti Kuljukka as continuing members and Christina Dahlblom as a new member. Teuvo Salminen has announced that he is no longer available to serve on the Board of Directors of Evli.

The company has organised a tender for the audit of the Evli Group. On the basis of the tender, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the auditing firm Ernst & Young Oy (EY) be elected as auditor for the financial year 2023, with Miikka Hietala (APA) as auditor-in-charge.





Additional information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 (0)40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com





We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment**.

Evli Group employs around 300 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 14.4 billion in client assets under management (net 9/2022). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

