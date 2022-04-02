Evli Bank’s demerger and the remaining company’s merger with Fellow Finance have been registered; Evli Plc’s listing application has been approved and trading in shares will commence on April 4, 2022

Evli Bank Plc

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA OR SINGAPORE, NEW ZEALAND, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR RULES OR WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTS TO BE COMPLETED OR REGISTERED OR REQUIRE ANY MEASURE TO BE UNDERTAKEN IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS UNDER FINNISH LAW. SEE “IMPORTANT NOTICE” BELOW.

Evli Bank Plc and Fellow Finance Plc announced on July 14, 2021 that they have agreed in a combination agreement of an arrangement whereby Evli Bank will demerge through a partial demerger into a new asset management group Evli Plc (“Evli”) (the “Demerger”) that will be listed and a company that will carry on Evli Bank Plc’s banking services and into which Fellow Finance Plc will merge (the “Merger”).



The Demerger and the Merger have been registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on the effective date of April 2, 2022. Following the completion of the Demerger Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”) has approved the listing application concerning the class B shares of Evli. Trading in Evli’s 9,364,289 class B shares to be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the trading code EVLI (ISIN code: FI4000513437) will commence on April 4, 2022.

The Evli shares issued as demerger consideration have been registered on the book-entry accounts of Evli’s shareholders today on April 2, 2022. Recipients of the demerger consideration shares may trade Evli’s class B shares as from Monday, April 4, 2022.

Further information:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com



Evli in brief

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment.**

Evli Group employs around 290 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 17.5 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2021). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021



Important Notice

This release is not an offer of shares in the United States and it is not intended for distribution in or into the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be prohibited by applicable law. Evli’s shares have not been and will not be been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or delivered within or into the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption of, or in a transaction not subject to, the Securities Act.

This release does neither constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities by Evli in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This release must not be forwarded, distributed or sent, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction where the distribution of this release would breach any applicable law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Failure to comply with the foregoing limitation may result in a violation of the Securities Act or other applicable securities laws or regulations.

This release includes “forward-looking statements” that are based on present plans, estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on certain expectations and assumptions, which, even though they seem to be reasonable at present, may turn out to be incorrect. Shareholders should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Neither Evli nor any of their respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person undertakes any obligation to review or confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.



