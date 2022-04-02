Evli Bank’s demerger and the remaining company’s merger with Fellow Finance have been registered; Evli Plc’s listing application has been approved and trading in shares will commence on April 4, 2022

Evli Bank Plc and Fellow Finance Plc announced on July 14, 2021 that they have agreed in a combination agreement of an arrangement whereby Evli Bank will demerge through a partial demerger into a new asset management group Evli Plc (“Evli”) (the “Demerger”) that will be listed and a company that will carry on Evli Bank Plc’s banking services and into which Fellow Finance Plc will merge (the “Merger”).

The Demerger and the Merger have been registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on the effective date of April 2, 2022. Following the completion of the Demerger Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Nasdaq Helsinki”) has approved the listing application concerning the class B shares of Evli. Trading in Evli’s 9,364,289 class B shares to be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the trading code EVLI (ISIN code: FI4000513437) will commence on April 4, 2022.

The Evli shares issued as demerger consideration have been registered on the book-entry accounts of Evli’s shareholders today on April 2, 2022. Recipients of the demerger consideration shares may trade Evli’s class B shares as from Monday, April 4, 2022.

Evli in brief

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the leading asset manager in Finland* offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment.**

Evli Group employs around 290 professionals and Evli has a total of EUR 17.5 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2021). Evli Plc’s B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland **SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021


