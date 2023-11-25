Evington Road: Attempted murder arrest after double shooting

A number of police officers were at the scene on Thursday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a double shooting in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said two men were shot as they walked along Evington Road at about 23:20 GMT on Wednesday.

One man remains in a serious condition in hospital, while the other victim is being treated for injuries not thought to be life-threatening, the force said.

A 29-year-old man, from Leicester, was arrested in Birmingham and is being questioned by detectives.

Police said detectives have urged three potential witnesses to come forward, who are not believed to be involved.

Two people were standing on the corner of Evington Road and Chepstow Road when the shots were fired and then ran into a nearby store, the force said.

They also want to speak to the driver of a passing white saloon vehicle, thought to be an Audi.

