Evil season 3 trailer: Exorcisms, demon sex, and trolling Ted Lasso

"It's a short slide to Hell, man!"

That grim quip — uttered by a perfectly creepy Jack-in-the-Box — sums up the vibe of the new trailer for Evil season 3. The dramedy-thriller from Robert and Michelle King returns to Paramount+ on June 12, and from the looks of it, supernatural investigators David (Mike Colter), Kristen (Katja Herbers), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) are going to have their hands full of horrors this season.

As the Kings told EW recently, the new season picks up where we left off last year, with Kristen confessing that she murdered serial killer Orson LeRoux (Darren Pettie) — and soon after, she and David, now a full-fledged priest, shared a forbidden kiss. As we see in the trailer, that smooch continues to haunt Father David during his long, lonely nights at the presbytery.

Meanwhile, things look to be getting even weirder for Kristen's mother, Sheryl (Christine Lahti). Now that she's officially "in" with Leland (Michael Emerson), Edward (Tim Mathison) and their demonic secret society, she's coming in contact with literal demons — including this horned, multi-eyed dude who appears to have a weakness for biscuits.

Evil Season 4

Paramount + Mmm... biscuits

The biscuits, the little pink cardboard box... yep, that seems like a direct reference to Ted Lasso. (While we know that Jason Sudeikis' optimistic football coach believes in ghosts, a crossover episode with Evil is probably too much to hope for.)

Rounding out the sinister shenanigans in the trailer: A woman having what appears to be some steamy sex with a demon, a rambunctious exorcism, Kristen stumbling upon a gruesome and bloody scene, and people screaming bloody murder. The Devil may work hard, but Evil producers work harder.

Evil season 3 premieres June 12 on Paramount+.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: