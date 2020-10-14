Evil Eye and Nocturne review: Blumhouse’s double feature illustrates horrors of Indian matchmaking and sibling rivalry

Language: English

After last week's fright-free fiascos, Amazon-Blumhouse double it up with two more frustrating-than-frightening flicks ahead of Halloween.

In the Priyanka Chopra Jonas-produced Evil Eye, the Nashville-born filmmakers Elan and Rajeev Dassani mine the horrors of Indian matchmaking (also a Netflix docu-series). Pallavi Kharti (Sunita Mani) is fast approaching her 30s, and must deal with the all-too-desi, all-too-familiar anxieties of a mother worried her daughter's marital prospects are becoming grimmer each day.

Pallavi lives in New Orleans, her mother Usha (Sarita Choudhury) in New Delhi. The horror of helicopter parenting plays out over daily phone calls, as Usha fixates over Pallavi's videshi-ness, her lack of enthusiasm for arranged marriage set-ups, and her dismissal of superstitions. Pallavi finally does meet a man she likes and eventually falls for: a tech bro named Sandeep (Omar Maskati). However, Usha's initial delight makes way for dread as she becomes convinced that Sandeep is the reincarnation of a man who abused her before her own marriage.

Sunita Mani as Pallavi Kharti More

Sunita Mani as Pallavi Kharti

For over an hour of its runtime, Evil Eye relegates the horror to the periphery. Dassanis exploit the familiar horror dynamic of women not being believed and written off as crazy. This includes her husband Krishnan (Bernard White). Struggling to balance his role as dutiful husband and loving father, he dismisses Usha' concerns over Sandeep's reincarnation, and insists on her seeing a shrink.

Choudhury's performance is a quiet storm of bottled trauma and a celebration of a survivor's strength. Hindered by an ungainly narrative and cut-and-dry direction, Mani " whom we have come to know and love as Arthie Premkumar in Netflix's GLOW " does not quite get as memorable a dramatic turn.

Sarita Choudhury and Omar Maskati in Evil Eye More

Sarita Choudhury and Omar Maskati in Evil Eye

Based on an Audible Original by Madhuri Shekar, Evil Eye takes the concept of "drishti" or "buri nazar," the malevolent gaze believed to bestow ill will on the receiver, and turns it into a generational curse of abuse in patriarchal structures. Usha's own buried trauma as a young woman resurfaces in her anxiety over the inescapable cycle of violence being repeated. Migraine-induced flashes act as a window into Usha's past trauma. All Usha really wants is for her daughter to not repeat her mistake, karma be damned. So, she insists on Pallavi wearing a protective bracelet. She is seen constantly praying for her daughter, seeking astrologists for advice, and double-checking horoscopes. Only, as the poster gives it away ("Trust your mother's instincts"), her worst suspicions are confirmed when Sandeep turns out to be exactly who she imagined.

Sandeep could be any rich, entitled South Delhi guy, who stalks and harasses women because he can't take no for an answer " or any "nice guy" who abuses women by using his reputation to shield himself from accountability. However, Dassanis fail to capture the cultural fears of a nation. Instead, they wilfully play to West's notion of India and Indians: the film's opening shot is of monkeys walking on overhead power cables in New Delhi; a Bollywood music video plays on TV in the Kharti household; and an aunty chastises her husband for eating sweets at a relative's wedding. In a more inventive instance of playing-to-type however, powdered chili becomes a key weapon to temporarily impair the bad guy in the climax. Otherwise, it is all painfully by-the-book and the tedium can only be saved by the mercy of the end credits.

Story continues