‘Evil Dead’ Sequel ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Coming to HBO Max With Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell Executive Producing

“Evil Dead,” the supernatural horror trilogy created by Sam Raimi, is rising from the ashes. A new installment, titled “Evil Dead Rise,” is in the works at New Line Cinema.

Unlike its predecessors, “Evil Dead Rise” won’t play in theaters. It will be released on HBO Max in the U.S., on Canal Plus in the U.K. and Metropolitan in France.

Rami created the series and directed the original film, 1981’s “The Evil Dead,” and its two sequels, 1987’s “Evil Dead II” and 1993’s “Army of Darkness.” He won’t be returning behind the camera to direct, but he will serve as an executive producer with Bruce Campbell, who starred as series protagonist Ash Williams. (Campbell won’t appear onscreen in the upcoming entry.) “Evil Dead” veteran Robert Tapert is also returning to produce the next chapter in the seminal horror series.

The franchise was revived at Sony in 2013 with “Evil Dead,” a soft reboot directed by Fede Alvarez. Raimi, Campbell and Tapert produced that film, which was the first to not star Campbell as Ash. A TV series called “Ash vs Evil Dead” launched on Starz in 2015 and ended in 2018, with Campbell reprising his signature role, and Raimi, Tapert and Campbell on board as producers.

The next chapter in the saga builds off the original trilogy, rather than the 2013 reboot. “Evil Dead Rise” moves the action out of the woods and into the city. The twisted tale centers on two estranged sisters, portrayed by Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

Filmmaker Lee Cronin (“The Hole in the Ground”) was hand-picked by Raimi and Campbell to write and direct “Evil Dead Rise.”

“I’m thrilled to bring ‘Evil Dead’ back to its original home at New Line 40 years after the release of the first film,” Raimi said in a statement. “The company’s history as pioneers of horror speaks for itself. I’m equally excited to be working with Lee Cronin, whose gifts as a storyteller make him the ideal filmmaker to continue the enduring legacy of the franchise.”

Campbell added, “At its core, ‘Evil Dead’ is about ordinary people overcoming extraordinarily terrifying situations. I can’t wait for Alyssa and Lily to fill the blood-soaked shoes of those who have come before them and carry on that tradition.”

“Evil Dead Rise” will be filmed on location in New Zealand. It hasn’t been revealed when production will begin, or when the film is expected to make its way to the small screen.

“The ‘Evil Dead’ movies filled my brain with terror and awe when I first saw them at 9 years old,” Cronin said. “I am excited and humbled to be resurrecting the most iconic of evil forces for both the fans and a whole new generation.”

