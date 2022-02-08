Evidence police in Belfast colluded with loyalists in the Troubles, report finds

Tom Ambrose and agency
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA</span>


Eight loyalist attacks in the 1990s were investigated, including the murders at Sean Graham bookmakers


Evidence of “collusive behaviour” between police and loyalist paramilitary groups related to murders during the Troubles have been uncovered by a watchdog investigation.

Marie Anderson, the police ombudsman for Northern Ireland, said she was “deeply concerned” by the “significant failures” she had uncovered in her investigation into murders and attempted murders carried out by the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) in south Belfast in the 1990s.

Eight loyalist attacks attributed to the UDA or its Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF) cover name were examined in the ombudsman’s 344-page report published on Tuesday. Eleven people were murdered in the attacks, including five who lost their lives in the Sean Graham bookmakers attack in February 1992.

Among her findings, Anderson said Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) files relating to the bookmakers massacre had been deliberately destroyed. She also said the use by RUC special branch of informants who had been involved in murders was “totally unacceptable”.

Although there was no evidence that police had received information that would have allowed them to prevent the attacks, the ombudsman questioned why no such intelligence was received, given that special branch had a network of informants within the UDA/UFF.

An appeal court judgment in 2020 has limited the scope of the ombudsman to accuse former officers of the criminal offence of collusion with paramilitaries. Acknowledging this limitation, Anderson said she had identified conduct within the RUC that amounted to “collusive behaviours”.

Relatives of the people murdered and injured who have since died hold candles during the 30th anniversary commemoration for the 1992 Sean Graham&#x002019;s bookmakers attack.
Relatives of the people murdered and injured who have since died hold candles during the 30th anniversary commemoration for the 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers attack. Photograph: David Young/PA

She said the long-held concerns of bereaved families and survivors about RUC conduct, including complaints of collusion with paramilitaries, were “legitimate and justified”.

Anderson said “collusive behaviours” identified in her report included:

  • Intelligence and surveillance failings, which led to loyalist paramilitaries obtaining military grade weaponry in a 1987 arms importation.

  • A failure to warn two men of threats to their lives.

  • A failure to retain records and the deliberate destruction of files relating to the attack at Sean Graham bookmakers.

  • The failure to maintain records about the deactivation of weapons, “indicating a desire to avoid accountability for these sensitive and contentious activities”.

  • The failure of police to exploit all evidential opportunities.

  • Failures by special branch to disseminate intelligence to murder investigation teams.

  • An absence of control and oversight in the recruitment and management of informants.

  • Unjustifiable and continued use by special branch of informants involved in serious criminality, including murder and “turning a blind eye” to such activities.

Five were killed in the Sean Graham bookmakers attack in February 1992.
Five were killed in the Sean Graham bookmakers attack in February 1992. Photograph: Radharc Images/Alamy

A senior PSNI officer said the report made “uncomfortable reading” and apologised to the families of those killed and injured.

The murders and attempted murders were carried out between 1990 and 1998. All the victims were Catholic. Christy Doherty, Jack Duffin, Peter Magee, Willie McManus and 15-year-old James Kennedy all died in the betting shop attack.

The report also covered the murders of Harry Conlon and Aidan Wallace in 1991, Michael Gilbride in 1992, Martin Moran in 1993, Theresa Clinton in 1994 and Larry Brennan in 1998. It also examined the attempted murder of Samuel Caskey in 1990.

PA Media contributed to this report

