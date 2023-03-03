Evidence that Boris Johnson misled Parliament exists, partygate report claims

Boris Johnson partygate report privileges committee national lockdown Covid-19 - Matt Dunham/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The MPs investigating Boris Johnson over partygate said there is evidence he misled Parliament after finding a WhatsApp exchange showing his top press aide struggling to issue a denial.

The Commons privileges committee’s interim report also said it should have been “obvious” to the former prime minister that the socialising events he attended broke his own Covid-19 lockdown rules.

However, Mr Johnson issued a statement claiming the findings showed that the committee had failed to prove he had knowingly or recklessly misled MPs in his denials.

Mr Johnson also criticised as “surreal” the use of evidence from an earlier partygate inquiry by Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who this week resigned from the Government to become Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

Earlier on Friday, the privileges committee published a 23-page summary of issues they plan to raise with Mr Johnson ahead of his appearance to give oral evidence, now scheduled for late March.

The MPs on the committee have been tasked with finding out if his denials that any Covid rules were broken at social events in government were deliberately misleading.

After an investigation last year, the Metropolitan Police issued 126 fines for broken Covid laws to 83 people over eight different lockdown-breaching events in government buildings.

The committee report also contained a new photograph showing Mr Johnson at a social event with bottles of sparkling wine open on Jan 14 2021, when the country was in its third lockdown.

Boris Johnson partygate report privileges committee national lockdown Covid-19

Among the new evidence in the report was a WhatsApp exchange involving Downing Street figures about a gathering for Mr Johnson’s birthday on June 19 2020.

The messages, sent on Jan 25 2021 after reports about the event first became public, appear to show a discussion about how to deny that lockdown rules had been breached.

Mr Johnson’s director of communications wrote in one message: “I’m struggling to come up with a way this one is in the rules in my head.”

Story continues

When a Number 10 official suggested “reasonably necessary for work purposes”, the director of communications responded: “Not sure that one works does it. Also blows another great gaping hole in the PM’s account doesn’t it?”

Fines were eventually issued over the event, including to Mr Johnson himself.

The remarks are cited by the committee as they suggest that Mr Johnson should have known some of the gatherings he attended were not allowed within the Covid rules.

The committee wrote: “The evidence strongly suggests that breaches of guidance would have been obvious to Mr Johnson at the time he was at the gatherings.

“There is evidence that those who were advising Mr Johnson about what to say to the press and in the House were themselves struggling to contend that some gatherings were within the rules.”

The report is the precursor to an evidence session that will be held with Mr Johnson in public, when he will be asked if his denials of rule-breaking were honestly held.

It was announced that the hearing has been scheduled for the week starting March 20, almost a year after the committee was first tasked with carrying out an inquiry.

The committee also questioned the basis of Mr Johnson’s blanket assertion to MPs, made in various forms as the partygate claims first emerged, that “the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times”.

A line in the report read: “We will consider why Mr Johnson told the House that no rules or guidance had been broken in No 10 when he knew what the rules and guidance were and was in attendance at gatherings where the rules and guidance were breached; and why he failed to tell the House about the gatherings at which he had been present.”

The committee is also zooming in on how quickly Mr Johnson updated the House of Commons record when it became clear that his claim no rules had been broken was incorrect.

The committee’s task is not just to determine whether MPs were misled, but whether the former prime minister did so with the knowledge that what he was saying was wrong.

MPs on the committee also managed to ascertain that Mr Johnson’s route up to his Downing Street flat went within sight of an area near the press office where some of the lockdown-breaking events took place, corroborating one of the claims of a whistleblower.

‘I have not committed any contempt of Parliament’

In his lengthy statement, Mr Johnson rejected the suggestion that any evidence had been found showing that he had knowingly misled Parliament.

He said: “It is clear from this report that I have not committed any contempt of Parliament. It is also clear that what I have been saying about this matter from the beginning has been vindicated.

“That is because there is no evidence in the report that I knowingly or recklessly misled Parliament, or that I failed to update Parliament in a timely manner.

“Nor is there any evidence in the report that I was aware that any events taking place in No 10 or the Cabinet Office were in breach of the rules or the guidance.

“Like any prime minister, I relied upon advice from officials. There is no evidence that I was at any stage advised by anyone, whether a civil servant or a political adviser, that an event would be against the rules or the guidance before it went ahead.

“There is no evidence that I was later advised that any such event was contrary to requirements.”

Sue Gray partygate investigation government Labour Party Boris Johnson Conservatives - Zuma Press Inc/Alamy Live News

The committee’s task has been complicated by the resignation of Ms Gray, who oversaw an earlier partygate investigation.

She was offered the role of the Labour leader’s chief of staff, leading Mr Johnson’s allies to claim that her work looking into partygate amounted to a “stitch-up” – an allegation Labour denied.

Mr Johnson said: “It is surreal to discover that the committee proposes to rely on evidence culled and orchestrated by Sue Gray, who has just been appointed Chief of Staff to the Leader of the Labour Party.

“This is particularly concerning given that the Committee says it is proposing to rely on ‘the findings in the Second Permanent Secretary’s report’ as ‘relevant facts which the Committee will take into account’.

“I leave it to others to decide how much confidence may now be placed in her inquiry and in the reports that she produced.”

A spokesman for the privileges committee pushed back on that characterisation, noting it has collected its own evidence, saying: “The Committee’s report is not based on the Sue Gray report.”