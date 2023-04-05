Eviden supports post-quantum algorithms with its Trustway Proteccio HSM

Atos International

New partnership with CryptoNext Security

Lille, France, April 5, 2023 – Eviden , the Atos business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security today announces that its Trustway Proteccio TM Hardware Security Module (HSM) will soon support post-quantum algorithms, in collaboration with the startup CryptoNext Security, a leader and pioneer in next-generation post-quantum cryptography.

Faced with the possible emergence of a quantum computer, which would imply a collapse in today’s cryptographic protection mechanisms, Eviden allows its entire ecosystem of customers to prepare for a migration towards hybrid encryption solutions. This major development in the Trustway ProteccioTM HSM enables the integration of algorithms from CryptoNext Security .

The Trustway ProteccioTM HSM, the only HSM to have received ANSSI’s Reinforced Qualification (ANSSI1 QR), constitutes a benchmark security solution both in France and internationally. It offers a very high level of technological protection for managing keys and cryptographic operations to the benefit of critical applications in companies, government administrations, and financial service operators.

With the latest upgrade of its Trustway ProteccioTM HSM, Eviden has effectively implemented the ANSSI recommendations2 that push for a gradual, phased transition to post-quantum. The underlying goal is to progressively increase confidence in post-quantum algorithms and their uses, while ensuring that there is no regression concerning traditional (i.e. pre-quantum) security.

“The collaboration of Eviden and CryptoNext will speed up the availability of post-quantum algorithms, and enable us to support our partners and customers with this major development in the world of cryptography. This work is part of our ongoing quest for innovation and the development of high-security systems” said René Martin, Director of the Trustway Business Unit at Eviden, Atos Group.

Jean-Charles Faugère, Founder and CTO of CryptoNext Security added: “This partnership with Atos, one of the world leaders in cybersecurity, removes a major barrier to the migration of infrastructures and applications to quantum-resistant cybersecurity in production. The choice made by Atos illustrates its recognition of CryptoNext Security’s expertise and technologies, of which we are proud.”

“We are fully committed to working alongside Atos in this long-term partnership of technological excellence, to offer our customers sovereign, concrete and operational solutions to the challenges of the post-quantum era,” said Florent Grosmaitre, President of CryptoNext Security.

The upgrade of Trustway Proteccio in partnership with CryptoNext Security will be available in Q4, 2023.

Post-quantum cryptography is at the core of Eviden's work, which is also launching the first ‘post-quantum ready’ digital identity solutions. In addition, the Atos Group, through its Eviden business line, is a pioneer in quantum computing. The Group launched the first quantum emulator on the market in 2016 and now offers the most powerful quantum computing application development platform, coupled with a consultancy offering that accelerates real quantum applications through all-in-one capabilities and a best-in-class development environment.

About Eviden3

Eviden designs the scope composed of Atos’ digital, big data and security business lines. It will be a global leader in data-driven, trusted and sustainable digital transformation. As a next generation digital business with worldwide leading positions in digital, cloud, data, advanced computing and security, it brings deep expertise for all industries in more than 53 countries. By uniting unique high-end technologies across the full digital continuum with 57,000 world-class talents, Eviden expands the possibilities of technologies for enterprises and public authorities, helping them to build their digital future. Eviden is an Atos Group business with an annual revenue of c. € 5 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 111,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About CryptoNext Security

CryptoNext was created in 2019, following more than twenty years of academic research in quantum-resistant cryptography by its founders. It offers its Quantum Safe Remediation software suite (C-QSR), which is natively agile and performance-optimized for a wide variety of CPU/OS platforms. C-QSR includes NIST standard Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) algorithms as well as the recommendations of the European National Security Agencies, and those related to protocol and certificate hybridization. C-QSR includes a complete set of integration tools and post-quantum application plugins for a broad range of uses such as business applications, secure messaging, HSM, VPN, PKI, Signature and Certificate Solutions, IoT, Blockchain and more.

Selected by the US National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) for the "Migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography" work group, and named by Gartner as one of the Top 5 leaders in PQC, CryptoNext works with its customers to support them in their post-quantum migration roadmap for long-term efficiency.

1 ANSSI is The National Cybersecurity Agency of France .





2 Scientific and technical advice of the ANSSI on the migration to post-quantum cryptography, 14/04/2022 – Direct link here (French) .





3Eviden business is operated through the following brands: Agarik, Alia Consulting, AppCentrica, ATHEA, Atos Syntel, Bull, Cloudamize, Cloudreach, Cryptovision, DataSentics, digital.security, Eagle Creek, EcoAct, Edifixio, Energy4U, Engage ESM, Forensik, IDEAL GRP, IDnomic, In Fidem, Ipsotek, Maven Wave, Miner & Kasch, Motiv, Nimbix, Processia, Profit4SF, science+computing, SEC Consult, Visual BI, Worldgrid, X-Perion, zData

