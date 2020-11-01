Evicted during the pandemic: How one council made thirteen people homeless within an hour

The tenants have been unable to return to the building since they were evacuated in September

Callum Couston was working for his friend’s takeaway business when he received the call.

The police were surrounding their flat. The council had deemed the building they lived in unsafe. It was about to be was evacuated and sealed shut – he had 45 minutes to go back and grab his belongings before he was herded out.

Couston, his flatmate, David Stewart, and their neighbours suddenly found themselves in Glasgow on a Friday evening, during a second lockdown in the city, with only a few of their possessions and nowhere to go.

When Stewart moved into the flat in Govanhill, just south of Glasgow city centre, eight years ago, he wanted to be extra vigilant. His last flat had been condemned, and he hadn’t been insured. This time around, he’d do everything by the book, in case something happened again.

It soon became clear his new home, which housed 13 people in six flats, as well as three businesses on the ground floor, was also in bad shape. In 2016, parts of the stairwell floor at the back of the building collapsed.

Stewart formed a co-owners association with the building’s six owners, acting on behalf of his landlord, who lives in England. In March, the group appointed structural engineer Zia Huq to assess the building, but lockdown restrictions came in just before the repairs were set to start.

Work paused until August, when Huq found two severely rotten timber beams above the common passageway into the building, which residents had to walk under to go in and out, and various other problems that Huq attributed to lack of ongoing maintenance.

The council was informed on the afternoon of Friday 11 September, when Huq advised that the building wasn’t safe for the residents to be living in. That evening, Glasgow city council’s building standards team turned up and ordered Stewart and his neighbours to evacuate within the hour.

Paul Kane, public relations officer at Glasgow City Council, says Huq told the council the property should be evacuated, and that it was normal practice in such an emergency situation to ask residents to leave.

“I’ve never seen the council mobilise so fast in my life,” Stewart tells The Independent. “Usually, you ring up about a pothole in the road and it takes them six weeks. Within two hours, they were outside my house with three police vans.”

This is when Stewart rang Couston and knocked on all his neighbours’ doors to deliver the bad news. The residents rang around friends and family, and begged officials to give them enough time to let them collect their belongings. Some were immigrants and needed their paperwork; Stewart needed to collect his cat, his medication.

“It was like a bomb site,” Stewart says. “There was meat everywhere from the shop downstairs, which had to get rid of its stock. There was no social distancing, which made it more dangerous.”

“I was standing outside the building trying to hold off eight police officers, who were trying to chuck people out.”

Council officials told residents, Stewart says, that they would request a sheriff’s order to evacuate them, if needed, and they began sealing up the building with residents still inside.

Dayle Kennedy, who lives nearby in a two-bedroom flat, received a call from her friend Stewart that evening, too, asking if she could come over to help. Kennedy says the scene was ‘chaos’ when she arrived, and no one stopped the residents to explain what was going on.

“Everyone had pulled out as much as they could, the street was covered in their belongings,” she says. “Police officers were standing there, not offering to help, as people were running about.”

Kennedy stored some of the residents’ belongings at her flat, and three of them stayed with her while they looked for a new home and tried to get hold of the council’s planning department for advice and information on if, and when, they could return to retrieve their belongings. Kennedy, who works night shifts, wasn’t able to get much sleep during these days, and her mental health suffered to the extent she had to take time off work.

“Even though I didn’t live there, there was such a knock-on effect from the council’s lack of doing anything,” she says.

The residents didn’t hear back from the council's building control for five-and-a-half weeks, when they confirmed that residents wouldn’t be allowed back in the building, Stewart says.

