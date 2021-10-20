Here’s Everywhere 'Succession’ Has Filmed

Photo credit: HBO

A show about the rich and powerful being too rich and powerful shouldn’t be entertaining, and yet, it’s easily been one of the most anticipated shows of 2021 (and for good reason). Its third season premiered on 17 October, and honestly, it’s relaxing to watch people you love to hate be even more despicable to one another.

In case you for some strange reason aren’t already watching, Succession follows the Roy family, who own a NewsCorp-esque media conglomerate called WaystarRoyco. Their patriarch is Logan Roy, a short-tempered man who plays his cards close to his chest. Three of his four kids, Roman, Siobhan, and Kendall, are eager for their father’s approval and hop to one day, run the company themselves.

The show is a Shakespearean-level drama with its family in-fighting, backstabbing and dynamic relationships between characters. Even family members who have seemingly no chance of running the company (like Shiv's husband, Tom, and Cousin Greg, an awkward and bumbling cousin of the family), are equally engaging when they bicker and scheme to benefit from whichever sibling ends up on top.

Of course, there’s more than just family members cursing at each other. Through its first two seasons, the company has dealt with staggering debt, controversies threatening to tarnish the company’s image, and even purchasing Napoleon's penis. Along with that, the show films striking shots (the pilot alone features a fleet of helicopters landing on a remote location for a softball gam) in beautiful locations (in addition to the company’s home base in New York). After all, rich people can only stay in the best places, right? Season 3 is no exception.

Here are the various places where Succession is filmed.

Where Is Succession Filmed?

Of course, Succession’s main filming location is in New York. According to Conde Nast Traveller, The show shoots at various locations across Manhattan, including the Financial District for the exterior of Waystar Royco Headquarters. Outside of Manhattan, the show has also filmed in The Hamptons, a classic getaway for East Coast elites looking to get out of the city that never sleeps. But there are also international spots the Roys have traveled to.

In the past, the show has traveled to Herefordshire, England for Siobhan’s wedding. The show has also filmed in the Aegean Sea and Croatia, and will have upcoming episodes in Italy for season three.

