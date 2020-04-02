Here's Everything You Need To Bring Happy Hour Home
Well, it’s official: Americans are drinking a lot right now, and booze sales are spiking thanks to social distancing. And of course, alcohol delivery services are on the upswing, too.
After working from home without a desk, video chats with your co-workers and switching from day to night sweatpants, you might need a cocktail or two. Or a pint of Guinness, a glass of Cabernet or a shot of tequila.
And while you’re staying in, you might be missing your weekly post-work happy hour. Luckily, there’s been a rise of the virtual happy hour — where you and your friends don’t have to leave your beds to catch up. Staying connected to your loved ones, whether it’s a trivia night over Google Hangouts, a gaming session on the Houseparty app, or a call to your parents, could help you feel less lonely while you’re self-isolating.
So in the spirit of spirits and sharing a drink or two over on Zoom, we found everything you’ll need to have happy at home. From a gold ice bucket that already comes with tongs to keep your drink on the rocks, to a set of coasters made from recycled records that’ll keep your coffee table spotless, these finds will bring the bar to you.
Take a look:
All the bar tools you'll ever need
A set of classic martini glasses
A gold ice bucket with its own tongs to feel fancy AF
A minimalist gold bar cart that can hold a lot of bottles
A bottle opener that just happens to look like a lemon
A set of coasters made from recycled records
A drink shaker with recipes, too
A set of cocktail recipe books organized by spirits, liqueurs and wines
A cheeseboard for your brie-and-beer-nights
A crystal bottle stopper when it's time to call it a night
A champagne coupe glass for when the work week is over
A Moscow mule maker that's just a tad bit fishy
A bar spoon that has a muddler at its end for herbs and sugar
A pint glass that'll have you feeling peachy
A salty set of shot glasses
A decanter so that the wine stays flowing
A stainless straw for when you need something stirred, not shaken
A set of beer glasses with a coded message
A decanter set that's made for whisky
A set of samplers that can be mixed with your favorite drink
Cheese knives that are anything but cheesy
