Everything Worth Buying at Zappos' Huge Outerwear Sale, Including Columbia and Ugg Jackets for Up to 45% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Zappos Outerwear Sale Tout

People / Pamela Jew

It's definitely winter, and that means cold and snowy weather for many people. But the cold weather doesn't mean sacrificing style — all you need is a cute jacket to spruce up your fashion game. And right now, Zappos is having a huge sale on outerwear, including must-have brands like Ugg, The North Face, and Columbia.

Outwear on Sale at Zappos

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

The sale is the perfect chance to snag a discount on this fleece jacket from Free People FP Movement, which has been worn by celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber. The cropped jacket comes in five sizes (XS-XL) and eight colors. Not all of them are on sale, but you can still get bright hues like russet orange and jade ice, or classic black, for up to 32 percent off. Its relaxed fit makes it easy to layer over a long sleeve shirt, or you can button it up for extra warmth.

Zappos Outerwear Sale

Zappos

Buy It! Free People FP Movement Hit the Slopes Jacket in Jade Ice, $110.99 (orig. $148); zappos.com

Teddy coats are also a winter staple among Hollywood stars, as proven by Katie Holmes, who has worn a tan version from Alo Yoga multiple times this season. Create a similar vibe with this Steve Madden Maxwell Coat that's made out of cozy faux fur. Or you can opt for a shorter version with Ugg's Frankie Trucker Jacket. It's made from fuzzy fabric that's "very plush and soft," according to one shopper, but it has a shorter length, two chest pockets, and a snap-button front. Add a pair of black sunglasses for an effortless cool-girl vibe — just don't be surprised if the paparazzi mistake you for Kaia or Katie.

Story continues

Zappos Outerwear Sale

Zappos

Buy It! Steve Madden Maxwell Coat, $76.45 (orig. $139); zappos.com

Zappos Outerwear Sale

Zappos

Buy It! Ugg Frankie Shearling Trucker Jacket in Sea Kelp, $107.99 (orig. $195); zappos.com

Of course, winters are a bit milder in some places. In that case, Columbia has you covered with this fleece vest. Any of the four colors will keep you stylishly warm (but not too hot!) on chilly winter days.

Zappos Outerwear Sale

Zappos

Buy It! Columbia Benton Springs Vest, $39.99 (orig. $50); zappos.com

Rain in the forecast? Stay dry with Columbia's trench-style rain jacket, which is up to 45 percent off. Water will roll off your back thanks to the water-resistant shell and it's also stain-resistant, so no worries if you accidentally spill a little coffee while hurrying to work. Just throw it in the washing machine when you get home.

Zappos Outerwear Sale

Zappos

Buy It! Columbia Pardon My Trench Rain Jacket, $59.99–$79.99 (orig. $110); zappos.com

Keep scrolling to shop more of our top picks from Zappos' outerwear sale to stay chic, cozy, and on-trend all winter long.

Zappos Outerwear Sale

Zappos

Buy It! The North Face Thermoball Eco Jacket in Lunar Slate, $176.40 (orig. $210); zappos.com

Zappos Outerwear Sale

Zappos

Buy It! Ugg Vickie Puffer Jacket, $126.72–$144.54 (orig. $198); zappos.com

Zappos Outerwear Sale

Zappos

Buy It! Ugg Takara Long Faux Twin Face Coat, $169.86 (orig. $298); zappos.com

Zappos Outerwear Sale

Zappos

Buy It! Free People Emmy Swing Puffer, $128.16–$131.72 (orig. $178); zappos.com

Zappos Outerwear Sale

Zappos

Buy It! Columbia Ember Springs Long Down Jacket, $168–$204.40 (orig. $280); zappos.com

Zappos Outerwear Sale

Zappos

Buy It! Michael Michael Kors Lightweight Down Jacket, $107.99 (orig. $195); zappos.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.