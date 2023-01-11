'Everything' star Ke Huy Quan breaks down in tears at Golden Globes win, thanks Spielberg

Ke Huy Quan started the water works early at the 80th Golden Globe Awards Tuesday, breaking down in tears while accepting his award for best supporting actor in the multi-nominated "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Quan's emotional speech started with him confessing that he wondered if he would ever be able to hit the acting heights he reached back in 1984, when he was cast at age 13 alongside Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom."

"Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me," said Quan, 51, referring to "Everything" directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who also appeared to be in tears.

But "they remembered that kid and they gave me an opportunity to try again, and everything that has happened since has been unbelievable. Thank you so, so much for helping me find my answer."

Quan also thanked director Steven Spielberg, who blew back kisses from his table, as well as "the most important person in my life, the one person that never stopped believing in me, my wife, Corinna, I love you with all my heart."

After his "Indiana Jones" success, Quan appeared in 1985's "The Goonies" as Data, and some years later he starred on a few sitcoms including "Head of the Class." But his career opportunities in the acting sphere dried up and he started working behind the scenes as a stunt coordinator, until Michelle Yeoh and the "Everything" team came calling.

Quan had an emotional reunion last fall with his "Indiana Jones" co-star Ford at Disney's D23 Expo. A photo of Indy and his now-grown sidekick went viral online.

