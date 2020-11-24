Everything at Spanx Is 20% Off, Including So Many Best-Selling Bras and Leggings

spanx.com

Spanx knows how to have a good sale. The shapewear-turned-athleisure brand commonly runs flash sales, cutting prices on popular items, like sculpting leggings and comfy bras. And this year, its Black Friday deals don’t disappoint.

Now through Monday November 30, everything at Spanx is 20 percent off. That’s right, the brand’s entire collection of leggings, shapewear, bras, pants, bodysuits, underwear, and accessories are on sale. So if you’ve had your eye on the Jennifer Garner-approved Bra-llelujah bra, the pair of seriously comfortable briefs one Real Simple writer swears by, or the work-appropriate pants that feel like yoga pants, now’s a great time to snag these essentials at lower-than-usual prices.

Last year, Spanx didn’t reveal its Black Friday offerings until midnight before Thanksgiving, but this year it’s kicking things off a little early, which gives you more time to take advantage of discounted prices.

Ahead, take a look at some of the best Spanx Black Friday deals worth shopping this year. And don’t wait to add your favorites to your cart. We have a feeling popular items will sell out quickly with prices this good.

Faux Leather Leggings