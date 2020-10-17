Every single thing at Anthropologie is on sale right now—shop our top picks

Prime Day is yesterday's news, but this sitewide Anthropologie sale is here and it's amazing.

Need more Anthropologie in your life? Trick question: of course you do. Whether it's the brand's iconic candles or its boho-chic closet staples (think flouncy blouses, patterned joggers and more), the fact is, this retailer is beloved for a reason. And for a limited time, you can get 25% off every single thing on the site courtesy of this tremendous sale.

Yes, you read that right: This sale covers literally everything on the site, including home and fashion items. From now through October 18, shoppers can get 25% off full-price and sale items when you add them to your cart. This sale does not apply to outlet items, resale items, sale furniture, or select brands, including BHLDN gowns and FP Movement, but AnthroPerks members (it's free and easy to sign up!) will also get complimentary shipping on all orders.

One standout from the savings event? Beyond Yoga leggings. Celebrated by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid and Reviewed editor Amanda Tarlton, this activewear is typically on the more expensive side but absolutely worth it if you're searching for a high-quality pair that you like more than those Lululemons you've been holding onto for years. Though they're rarely on sale, you can get a high-waisted tie-dye pair at a discount right now, which is sensational. Normally priced at $79, they're $59.25 in your cart, so you'll save close to $20. This is even cheaper than what this pair is going for on Amazon, so it's the perfect time to try them out for yourself.

You can also check out this Free People jacket, which was $168 and is normally on sale for $89.95, but drops to just $67.46 with the discount for a whopping $100.54 in savings. It has a 4-star rating on The Buckle to boot. Or, you can give yourself permission to finally splurge on that oh-so-decadent velvet chair, once $448, on sale for $336, so you'll save $112.

There's no time to waste, however, because these prices will not be sticking around for long. Here are the must-shop selections to check out first during this blink-and-you-missed it event.

The best deals to shop from Anthropologie's weekend sale

