Everything we’re shopping in Topshop’s 25% off sale on Asos

After weeks of anticipation, Asos has now relaunched Topshop on its site, after spending £295 million snapping up the fashion brand along with Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT labels, following the collapse of the Arcadia empire last year.

Exclusive to Asos, shoppers can finally get their hands on a much more extensive range from Topshop. Miss Selfridge and Topman are set to make a return on Asos too, but the date is undisclosed for now.

If like us, you were lamenting the loss of Topshop and its famous Joni jeans for your wardrobe, thankfully that time’s up, as more than 3,000 new pieces have dropped for you to shop.

To celebrate the launch, Asos is also offering 25 per cent off all Topshop, Miss Selfridge and HIIT with the code “NEW2THEFAM”, so while you can indulge in a spot of retail therapy, you can score a bargain simultaneously.

With spring just around the corner and warmer weather heading our way, there’s no better time than now to refresh your closet with some new prints, everyday essentials and treats for yourself.

We’ve created a shopping list of our top picks, so you can see in the new season in style.

Topshop faux leather straight leg trousers in black: Was £35.99, now £26.99, Asos.com

If you’re tired of your jogging bottoms but are not quite ready to put your jeans back on after months of living in elasticated waistbands, this fitted faux leather pair is the perfect compromise. The trousers does up via a zip fastening on the side and have a high rise, straight leg design that can instantly smarten up an outfit. Throw on your favourite hoodie and trainers for a laidback look or add a touch of formality with a white shirt worn underneath a jumper and layered gold necklaces. It’s the ideal transitional piece to come out of lockdown in.

Topshop petite maxi cardigan in stone: Was £42.99, now £32, Asos.com

If you’re keen to tap into the longline cardigan trend, but don’t want to drown a smaller stature in material, try this stone-coloured style from Topshop’s petite range. It’s ideal if you tend to shy away from colour, will keep you warm during transitional weather and can be easily worn as loungewear or outside the house while looking equally stylish. Throw on over a top and leggings to keep warm at home or pair with jeans, a white tank top and chunky black boots for your next socially distanced walk.

Topshop oversized panel hoodie in green: Was £32.99, now £24.70, Asos.com

Let’s face it, loungewear is going nowhere from our wardrobes and working from home is likely to continue for months more, so after nearly a year of being stuck indoors, your wardrobe may be in need of an update. This oversized hoodie makes staying comfy a stylish affair thanks to its panelled design and fitted trims. Ditch those old hoodies that are well past their time and treat yourself to this colourful number instead.

Topshop tie waist faux leather jacket in ecru: Was £49.99, now £37.50, Asos.com

A leather jacket is a wardrobe staple that will see you through every season, so if your closet is missing one, now’s the time to add this belted version to your shopping basket. The shacket style is a refreshing change to the traditional black biker design, and would be form-flattering for any size. Plus, the adjustable belt means you can wear it as relaxed or as fitted as you prefer.

Topshop floral print wrap mini dress in pink: Was £25.99, now £19.50, Asos.com

Snap up this wrap dress that you’ll be able to layer under a chunky cardigan, tights and boots in the winter, or with just a handbag and trainers in the summer months. As we creep towards spring, we’re more eager than ever to start wearing nicer clothes out of the house instead of our usual puffer jacket and leggings getup in lockdown. The V-neck wrap design will flatter all body shapes, particularly if you’re bigger busted, and the all-over floral print is just what we need to celebrate the brighter days coming our way.

Miss Selfridge poplin collared top in black: Was £25, now £18.75, Asos.com

Oversized collars are still firmly in the sartorial spotlight so if you’re looking to add a little drama to your Zoom calls, this poplin top is perfect. It’s a simple way to feel a little more dressed up in your every day and can easily be styled with your favourite pair of jeans. You can also layer it under a blazer if you’ve got a particularly formal virtual meeting in your calendar. It has slightly puffed sleeves too for extra volume that won’t detract from the collar.

