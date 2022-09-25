Everything You Need To Save On Pricey Autumn Drinks And Make Them At Home

All the best buys you need to make your fave autumn drinks at home for a fraction of the cost (Photo: Mixed Retailers)

It’s that time of year again, where all of the autumn drinks hit menus. Think: Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Hazelmaple Hot Chocolates, and Iced Gingerbread Lattes.

Seasonal drinks are great but they can be hella expensive. They might taste glorious and give you instant cosy, sweater weather vibes but £4.50 for a coffee seems like a lot. Especially, when you’re addicted and crave them daily.

Keen to try cutting down your coffee costs? Here’s what you need to make your own autumn drinks at home for a fraction of the price!

These pumpkin spiced flavoured coffee pods

Amazon

These pumpkin spiced flavoured coffee pods

There’s no denying the fact that pumpkin spice is the flavour of the season, and every die-hard autumn lover's go-to. For the same hit at home, these blonde roast pumpkin spice pods are a great buy.

Get 10 pods from Amazon for £22.99

This coffee syrup set (which includes vanilla, toffee, hazelnut, and caramel)

Amazon

This coffee syrup set (which includes vanilla, toffee, hazelnut, and caramel)

Not sure what your fave coffee flavour is? This mixed set of coffee syrup minis is perfect for making a whole range of different coffees and flavoured hot chocolates.

Get it from Amazon for £14.99

This handheld milk frother

Amazon

This handheld milk frother

For whipping up hot and cold milk, this handheld milk frother works like a dream. It works with most milk types, from full fat to non-dairy alternatives, and comes in a range of cool colours.

Get it from Amazon for £10.99

This pumpkin spice coffee syrup

Amazon

This pumpkin spice coffee syrup

This vegan pumpkin spice syrup is perfect for giving your DIY autumn drinks that soft, subtle hit.

Get one litre from Amazon for £11.74

This luxe hot chocolate

Amazon

This luxe hot chocolate

Prefer a hot chocolate over a coffee? This vegan-friendly powder is ideal for mixing into milk chocolate as well as non-dairy alternatives (a great go-to of mine for a dairy-free hot choccy is Oatly Barista)

Get it from Amazon for £4

These double walled cups

Amazon

These double walled cups

Like your coffee (or whatever your drink of choice is) to stay hot? Then you need these double walled cups on hand.

Get two from Amazon for £13.50

This gingerbread coffee syrup

Amazon

This gingerbread coffee syrup

While everyone raves about Pumpkin Spice, for me it’s all about the Gingerbread Latte. So, if you’re a fellow gingerbread addict, you’ll love this sweet biscuity syrup.

This easy-to-use espresso machine

John Lewis

This easy-to-use espresso machine

Prefer a proper coffee to the instant stuff? This pump espresso machine is ideal for kicking your go-to coffee up a notch.

Get it from John Lewis for £70

These coffee toppers

Amazon

These coffee toppers

It's the little things that make all the difference when it comes to crafting a DIY version of your go-to autumn drink. These toppers are ideal for adding that extra something.

Get the set from Amazon for £9.99

This hot chocolate maker

Amazon

This hot chocolate maker

Want a proper hot chocolate that’ll match anything you get from a coffee shop? Treat yourself to a Velvetiser. Yes, it’s an initial outlay, it’ll save you a hell of a lot of money. Plus, iit doubles up as a milk frother for coffee – two birds and all that.

Get it from Amazon for £110

These mint hot chocolate flakes

Amazon

These mint hot chocolate flakes

For a seasonal hot chocolate, these dark mint flakes, made from 60% cocoa solids, are perfect. Think you love the minty hot chocolate your favourite coffee shop sells? Well, this is on another level.

Get it from Amazon for £8.95

This gloriously creamy white hot chocolate

Amazon

This gloriously creamy white hot chocolate

Obsessed with Starbucks white hot chocolate? Well, this white chocolate powder from Whittards is a dead ringer. Honestly, it takes just as decedent, especially when topped with lashings of whipped cream.

Get it from John Lewis for £9

These cosy-looking cups

Nespresso

These cosy-looking cups

How cute are these lined coffee cups from Nespresso? Made from coffee husks, these sustainable mugs are the perfect size for your flat white. (FYI, I love these so much, I gift them to all my friends.)

Get two from Amazon for £13

This cold brew coffee maker

Amazon

This cold brew coffee maker

Love a cold brewed coffee drink? Whether your go-to is Costa's Maple Hazel Iced Latte or Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, this jug will be an instant winner (and a money saver too).

Get it from Amazon for £29.99 (was £30.99)

This toffee apple flavoured instant coffee

Amazon

This toffee apple flavoured instant coffee

For a super quick and easy flavoured coffee, this sweet, sticky flavoured coffee should be your go-to.

Get it from Amazon for £6.99

This sugar-free pumpkin spice syrup

Amazon

This sugar-free pumpkin spice syrup

Ideal for coffees, hot chocolates, and iced drinks, this sugar-free pumpkin syrup is wonderfully spicy and warming.

Get it from Amazon for £12.68

This easy milk frother

Amazon

This easy milk frother

Whether your go-to is creamy hot chocolates with silky frothed milk or a frothy cappuccino, this milk frother is game changer. It’s also super easy to clean with all removable, dishwasher safe parts.

Get it from Amazon for £59

This reusable Starbucks cup

Amazon

This reusable Starbucks cup

Wanna make a cold drink that feels like the real thing? These reusable plastic cup is just the thing.

Get it from Amazon for £6.88

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

