Everything You Need To Save On Pricey Autumn Drinks And Make Them At Home
All the best buys you need to make your fave autumn drinks at home for a fraction of the cost (Photo: Mixed Retailers)
It’s that time of year again, where all of the autumn drinks hit menus. Think: Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Hazelmaple Hot Chocolates, and Iced Gingerbread Lattes.
Seasonal drinks are great but they can be hella expensive. They might taste glorious and give you instant cosy, sweater weather vibes but £4.50 for a coffee seems like a lot. Especially, when you’re addicted and crave them daily.
Keen to try cutting down your coffee costs? Here’s what you need to make your own autumn drinks at home for a fraction of the price!
Amazon
These pumpkin spiced flavoured coffee pods
There’s no denying the fact that pumpkin spice is the flavour of the season, and every die-hard autumn lover's go-to. For the same hit at home, these blonde roast pumpkin spice pods are a great buy.
Get 10 pods from Amazon for £22.99
Amazon
This coffee syrup set (which includes vanilla, toffee, hazelnut, and caramel)
Not sure what your fave coffee flavour is? This mixed set of coffee syrup minis is perfect for making a whole range of different coffees and flavoured hot chocolates.
Amazon
This handheld milk frother
For whipping up hot and cold milk, this handheld milk frother works like a dream. It works with most milk types, from full fat to non-dairy alternatives, and comes in a range of cool colours.
Amazon
This pumpkin spice coffee syrup
This vegan pumpkin spice syrup is perfect for giving your DIY autumn drinks that soft, subtle hit.
Get one litre from Amazon for £11.74
Amazon
This luxe hot chocolate
Prefer a hot chocolate over a coffee? This vegan-friendly powder is ideal for mixing into milk chocolate as well as non-dairy alternatives (a great go-to of mine for a dairy-free hot choccy is Oatly Barista)
Amazon
These double walled cups
Like your coffee (or whatever your drink of choice is) to stay hot? Then you need these double walled cups on hand.
Get two from Amazon for £13.50
Amazon
This gingerbread coffee syrup
While everyone raves about Pumpkin Spice, for me it’s all about the Gingerbread Latte. So, if you’re a fellow gingerbread addict, you’ll love this sweet biscuity syrup.
John Lewis
This easy-to-use espresso machine
Prefer a proper coffee to the instant stuff? This pump espresso machine is ideal for kicking your go-to coffee up a notch.
Get it from John Lewis for £70
Amazon
These coffee toppers
It's the little things that make all the difference when it comes to crafting a DIY version of your go-to autumn drink. These toppers are ideal for adding that extra something.
Get the set from Amazon for £9.99
Amazon
This hot chocolate maker
Want a proper hot chocolate that’ll match anything you get from a coffee shop? Treat yourself to a Velvetiser. Yes, it’s an initial outlay, it’ll save you a hell of a lot of money. Plus, iit doubles up as a milk frother for coffee – two birds and all that.
Amazon
These mint hot chocolate flakes
For a seasonal hot chocolate, these dark mint flakes, made from 60% cocoa solids, are perfect. Think you love the minty hot chocolate your favourite coffee shop sells? Well, this is on another level.
Amazon
This gloriously creamy white hot chocolate
Obsessed with Starbucks white hot chocolate? Well, this white chocolate powder from Whittards is a dead ringer. Honestly, it takes just as decedent, especially when topped with lashings of whipped cream.
Nespresso
These cosy-looking cups
How cute are these lined coffee cups from Nespresso? Made from coffee husks, these sustainable mugs are the perfect size for your flat white. (FYI, I love these so much, I gift them to all my friends.)
Amazon
This cold brew coffee maker
Love a cold brewed coffee drink? Whether your go-to is Costa's Maple Hazel Iced Latte or Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, this jug will be an instant winner (and a money saver too).
Get it from Amazon for £29.99 (was £30.99)
Amazon
This toffee apple flavoured instant coffee
For a super quick and easy flavoured coffee, this sweet, sticky flavoured coffee should be your go-to.
Amazon
This sugar-free pumpkin spice syrup
Ideal for coffees, hot chocolates, and iced drinks, this sugar-free pumpkin syrup is wonderfully spicy and warming.
Amazon
This easy milk frother
Whether your go-to is creamy hot chocolates with silky frothed milk or a frothy cappuccino, this milk frother is game changer. It’s also super easy to clean with all removable, dishwasher safe parts.
Amazon
This reusable Starbucks cup
Wanna make a cold drink that feels like the real thing? These reusable plastic cup is just the thing.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.