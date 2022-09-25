Everything You Need To Save On Pricey Autumn Drinks And Make Them At Home

Beth Mahoney
·4 min read
All the best buys you need to make your fave autumn drinks at home for a fraction of the cost (Photo: Mixed Retailers)
All the best buys you need to make your fave autumn drinks at home for a fraction of the cost (Photo: Mixed Retailers)

All the best buys you need to make your fave autumn drinks at home for a fraction of the cost (Photo: Mixed Retailers)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

It’s that time of year again, where all of the autumn drinks hit menus. Think: Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Hazelmaple Hot Chocolates, and Iced Gingerbread Lattes. 

Seasonal drinks are great but they can be hella expensive. They might taste glorious and give you instant cosy, sweater weather vibes but £4.50 for a coffee seems like a lot. Especially, when you’re addicted and crave them daily. 

Keen to try cutting down your coffee costs? Here’s what you need to make your own autumn drinks at home for a fraction of the price!

These pumpkin spiced flavoured coffee pods
These pumpkin spiced flavoured coffee pods

Amazon

These pumpkin spiced flavoured coffee pods

There’s no denying the fact that pumpkin spice is the flavour of the season, and every die-hard autumn lover's go-to. For the same hit at home, these blonde roast pumpkin spice pods are a great buy.

Get 10 pods from Amazon for £22.99

This coffee syrup set (which includes vanilla, toffee, hazelnut, and caramel)
This coffee syrup set (which includes vanilla, toffee, hazelnut, and caramel)

Amazon

This coffee syrup set (which includes vanilla, toffee, hazelnut, and caramel)

Not sure what your fave coffee flavour is? This mixed set of coffee syrup minis is perfect for making a whole range of different coffees and flavoured hot chocolates.

Get it from Amazon for £14.99

This handheld milk frother
This handheld milk frother

Amazon

This handheld milk frother

For whipping up hot and cold milk, this handheld milk frother works like a dream. It works with most milk types, from full fat to non-dairy alternatives, and comes in a range of cool colours.

Get it from Amazon for £10.99

This pumpkin spice coffee syrup
This pumpkin spice coffee syrup

Amazon

This pumpkin spice coffee syrup

This vegan pumpkin spice syrup is perfect for giving your DIY autumn drinks that soft, subtle hit.

Get one litre from Amazon for £11.74

This luxe hot chocolate
This luxe hot chocolate

Amazon

This luxe hot chocolate

Prefer a hot chocolate over a coffee? This vegan-friendly powder is ideal for mixing into milk chocolate as well as non-dairy alternatives (a great go-to of mine for a dairy-free hot choccy is Oatly Barista)

Get it from Amazon for £4

These double walled cups
These double walled cups

Amazon

These double walled cups

Like your coffee (or whatever your drink of choice is) to stay hot? Then you need these double walled cups on hand.

Get two from Amazon for £13.50

This gingerbread coffee syrup
This gingerbread coffee syrup

Amazon

This gingerbread coffee syrup

While everyone raves about Pumpkin Spice, for me it’s all about the Gingerbread Latte. So, if you’re a fellow gingerbread addict, you’ll love this sweet biscuity syrup.

This easy-to-use espresso machine
This easy-to-use espresso machine

John Lewis

This easy-to-use espresso machine

Prefer a proper coffee to the instant stuff? This pump espresso machine is ideal for kicking your go-to coffee up a notch.

Get it from John Lewis for £70

These coffee toppers
These coffee toppers

Amazon

These coffee toppers

It's the little things that make all the difference when it comes to crafting a DIY version of your go-to autumn drink. These toppers are ideal for adding that extra something.

Get the set from Amazon for £9.99

This hot chocolate maker
This hot chocolate maker

Amazon

This hot chocolate maker

Want a proper hot chocolate that’ll match anything you get from a coffee shop? Treat yourself to a Velvetiser. Yes, it’s an initial outlay, it’ll save you a hell of a lot of money. Plus, iit doubles up as a milk frother for coffee – two birds and all that.

Get it from Amazon for £110

These mint hot chocolate flakes
These mint hot chocolate flakes

Amazon

These mint hot chocolate flakes

For a seasonal hot chocolate, these dark mint flakes, made from 60% cocoa solids, are perfect. Think you love the minty hot chocolate your favourite coffee shop sells? Well, this is on another level.

Get it from Amazon for £8.95

This gloriously creamy white hot chocolate
This gloriously creamy white hot chocolate

Amazon

This gloriously creamy white hot chocolate

Obsessed with Starbucks white hot chocolate? Well, this white chocolate powder from Whittards is a dead ringer. Honestly, it takes just as decedent, especially when topped with lashings of whipped cream.

Get it from John Lewis for £9

These cosy-looking cups
These cosy-looking cups

Nespresso

These cosy-looking cups

How cute are these lined coffee cups from Nespresso? Made from coffee husks, these sustainable mugs are the perfect size for your flat white. (FYI, I love these so much, I gift them to all my friends.)

Get two from Amazon for £13

This cold brew coffee maker
This cold brew coffee maker

Amazon

This cold brew coffee maker

Love a cold brewed coffee drink? Whether your go-to is Costa's Maple Hazel Iced Latte or Starbucks' Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, this jug will be an instant winner (and a money saver too).

Get it from Amazon for £29.99 (was £30.99)

This toffee apple flavoured instant coffee
This toffee apple flavoured instant coffee

Amazon

This toffee apple flavoured instant coffee

For a super quick and easy flavoured coffee, this sweet, sticky flavoured coffee should be your go-to.

Get it from Amazon for £6.99

This sugar-free pumpkin spice syrup
This sugar-free pumpkin spice syrup

Amazon

This sugar-free pumpkin spice syrup

Ideal for coffees, hot chocolates, and iced drinks, this sugar-free pumpkin syrup is wonderfully spicy and warming.

Get it from Amazon for £12.68

This easy milk frother
This easy milk frother

Amazon

This easy milk frother

Whether your go-to is creamy hot chocolates with silky frothed milk or a frothy cappuccino, this milk frother is game changer. It’s also super easy to clean with all removable, dishwasher safe parts.

Get it from Amazon for £59

This reusable Starbucks cup
This reusable Starbucks cup

Amazon

This reusable Starbucks cup

Wanna make a cold drink that feels like the real thing? These reusable plastic cup is just the thing.

Get it from Amazon for £6.88

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

More HuffPost Shopping

Latest Stories

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Maple Leafs, Senators split doubleheader to open NHL pre-season

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe confessed it felt like he should be getting ready to drive home. The Maple Leafs head coach was speaking with reporters following Saturday afternoon's 4-1 victory over the Senators to open the NHL's exhibition schedule. The only problem? Toronto and Ottawa had another 60 minutes of hockey to go as part of a rare split-squad doubleheader. "It's strange … feels like 10 (p.m.) right now," Keefe, who arrived at Scotiabank Arena before dawn, said around 4 p.m. following Game 1

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Injuries to Edmundson, Suzuki mark first day of Montreal Canadiens training camp

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens opened training camp on Thursday with injuries looming over the team. A behemoth 74-player roster took to the ice, but defenceman Joel Edmundson was nowhere to be seen. Coach Martin St. Louis revealed that Edmundson will be out for an undetermined amount of time with an undisclosed lower-body injury. “It’s undetermined because we don’t have enough details,” said St. Louis. “You’re always worried when a player injures himself, you don’t know the severity and as a

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Montreal Alouettes "dialed in" for East Division clash with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — Bye weeks haven’t been very kind to the Montreal Alouettes this season. The team has a 0-2 record coming out of bye weeks. Most recently, the Als suffered a crushing 38-24 home defeat to the bottom-dwelling Ottawa Redblacks on Sept. 2. General manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia addressed the troubling pattern on the first day of training this week ahead of Friday's visit from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “Clearly after two bye weeks, we're 0-2, now the question is how do you approac

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. "I knew that that was

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe