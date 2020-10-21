What do you need to power 4K games and movies?

Whether you’re watching movies, playing games, or merely working at 4K resolution, it all looks fantastic. Everything is crisp, tack-sharp, and impossibly clear. Colors are vivid and lush, blacks are as deep as the night sky. But details are not without their cost. If you’re looking to get into 4K PC gaming or movie watching, you’re in for a bit of a journey.

Getting your system up to spec for 4K isn’t as straightforward as it is for 1080p, or even 1440p. Worry not, though: We’ve rounded up everything you need to play 4K games and movies.

A powerful graphics card is a must

View photos nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-4k More

Gaming in 4K requires your graphics card to process huge amounts of information in the blink of an eye, and for that, you need to make sure your graphics card has the headroom it needs.

Fortunately, there are more cards that are 4K-capable today than ever before, even if none of them are cheap.

Nvidia’s new RTX 3080 is directly targeted at 4K, able to hit 4K at 60 FPS in titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey at max settings. Comparatively, last-gen’s 2080 Ti hits around 50 FPS in the same benchmark, all while costing nearly twice as much as the 3080: $1,199. For that price, you’re in RTX 3090 range, which is capable of hitting 8K with a little help from DLSS.

As of late 2020, though, the RTX 3080 and 3090 are out of stock everywhere. If you’re willing to give up a little performance — and save a few bucks in the process — Nvidia’s high-end 20-series cards are capable of 4K gaming. Based on our testing, the RTX 2060 Super and 2070 Super are able to run games like Fortnite and Civilization VI at 4K above 60 FPS. More demanding titles, such as the aforementioned Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Battlefield V, struggle at 4K.

The more expensive RTX 2080 Super and 2080 Ti are both capable of playing those more demanding titles at 4K, though you may not hit 60 FPS consistently. If you’re interested in a 20-series card, however, we recommend shopping secondhand. Not only are prices dropping with the release of 30-series GPUs, but the newer cards can be very hard to find.

AMD has some great options if you’d prefer to stick with the red team. Its range of RDNA Navi graphics cards is very competitive.

Headlined by the Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT, they’re both capable of 4K gaming. In our own testing, the $400 5700 XT sits comfortably in between Nvidia’s RTX 2060 Super and 2070 Super in terms of performance. AMD has aggressively priced the Navi cards to undercut Nvidia’s Supers, going as far as cutting the retail price before the cards actually launched.

AMD’s last-generation Vega graphics cards are worth considering if you can find them at a good price, but they will struggle to maintain strong frame rates in modern games. The Radeon VII, based on Vega 20, is the most powerful of AMD’s cards, but it’s very expensive for what you get, only coming in slightly ahead of the 5700 XT. It’s also hit its end of life, so what little stock remains is dwindling fast.

Another option that some consider for 4K gaming is twin graphics cards in SLI or Crossfire configurations. While that was a potential solution in the past, in 2020, there just aren’t that many games that adequately support dual-GPU technologies, so consider wisely before committing to multi-card PC setups, as they can be more trouble than they’re worth. Short of the 3090, Nvidia’s 30-series GPUs don’t even support SLI.