President Biden Repeals Military Ban For Transgender People

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made history earlier this month as they were sworn into office, a mere two weeks after a terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol. In the first '100 days' in office, the Biden administration has already committed to numerous executive orders that focus on major reversals of certain Trump policies and centre tackling COVID-19 as major priority.

Inauguration Day (Wednesday 20 January) was a triumphant change of pace for Americans who watched as Biden became the oldest President-elect ever to hold the title at 77 year old, and as Harris became the first Black and Asian-American woman to be elected to the Vice President position in the White House.

The event was a star-studded affair with former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton and former First Ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton all in attendance. Performances from Lady Gaga - who delivered the National Anthem wearing a giant Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with a poignant dove brooch - and a passionate Jennifer Lopez also added to the momentous affair. Both artists joined the ranks of artists like Beyonce, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin who have performed at previous Inauguration Days.

The tributes were topped off with a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, who, at 22, is the youngest inaugural poet laureate ever. She encapsulated the experience beautifully, saying: 'Somehow we weathered and witnessed a nation that isn't broken, but simply unfinished... For there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it.'

In amongst the fanfare and fist bumps during the socially distanced ceremony were eerie reminders of the current COVID pandemic and extra security measures following reports and warnings of potential attacks on the new President. Elements of the inauguration that only served to highlight the impact of the previous administration and the importance of President Joe Biden's initial executive orders.



Here is what Joe Biden has done since gaining office as the 46th President of the United States:

What has Joe Biden Already Accomplished?'

Hours after being sworn in Biden signed a historic 17 executive actions – 15 will be executive orders, all of which will be major reversals from Trump’s policies.

Despite the pride and progress shown throughout Inauguration Day, the sombre overtone of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was notable in Joe Biden's first executive orders.

Coronavirus Pandemic

A series of measures will be enacted to tackle the pandemic which has claimed more than 400,000 lives in the US. There will be a mandate to wear masks and practice social distancing on all federal government property - a noticeable change from Trump’s more relaxed approach.



Biden also plans to create the position of COVID-19 Response Coordinator, who will report directly to the President and to launch a '100 Days Masking Challenge' asking Americans to mask up for 100 days and leading by example in the federal government.

Biden will also ensure that the US rejoins the World Health Organisation, and will be sending Dr. Anthony Fauci as the head of delegation to its executive board meeting - a move that will halt the process begun by the Trump administration to withdraw from the WHO.



Thank you all for joining us tonight for a moment of unity as we remembered those we lost to COVID-19. #COVIDMemorial pic.twitter.com/L0MrWNflGA — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 20, 2021

Racial equality

Biden is set to launch a whole-government initiative to advance racial equity.

The initiative is set to include 'Identifying Methods to Assess Equity' and 'Allocating Federal Resources to Advance Fairness and Opportunity.' The President will also give address on racial equality on January 26 after Senators are sworn in for Trump impeachment.

Immigration

Biden has also begun to put into motion the reversal of the unconstitutional Muslim ban and a Trump’s order that empowered harsh and extreme immigration enforcement - including the infamous building of the Mexico-US border.

Alongside this he has ordered that all appointees in the executive branch sign an ethics pledge, to avoid any further instances of internal corruption. Yes, it would see that this is a direct dig at the Trump tax returns fiasco.

Environment and Climate Change

Biden has signed an executive order beginning the process of rejoining the 2015 Paris climate agreement, from which Mr Trump formally withdrew the US from last year.

Additionally, Biden has revoked the Presidential permit granted to the controversial Keystone XL Pipeline, which environmentalists and Native American groups have fought for more than a decade.

LGBTQ+ Rights

Biden has repealed a divisive law, passed under the Trump administration, which brings an end to Trump's ban on transgender Americans joining the military. The ban was announced by the former president during his first year in office.

In a statement released by the The White House on January 20 titled 'Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation', the explanation of the repeal reads:

Transgender service members will no longer be subject to the possibility of discharge or separation on the basis of gender identity, President Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service, and that America's strength is found in its diversity.

The new US president then took to his official Twitter page to confirm that he had overturned the legislation, four years after Trump issued the ban and announced the news on Twitter.



Today, I repealed the discriminatory ban on transgender people serving in the military. It’s simple: America is safer when everyone qualified to serve can do so openly and with pride. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 25, 2021

This decision will signal change for the LGBTQ+ community which has been at the centre of some of Trump's most stringent policies.

The news comes days after Biden said he would nominate Pennsylvania’s top health official, Rachel Levine, to be his assistant secretary of health - a move that would make Levine the first openly transgender federal official to be confirmed by the US Senate.

'Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond,' Biden said in a statement about the doctor's nomination.

What should we expect from the next '100 days' in office ?'

Joe Biden's executive orders and actions have already set a wholly different tone from the last administration — a pensive and ethically driven one that has appropriately addresses the tragic impact of COVID 19, institutionalised racism and climate change for the US.

The 46th US president will also use these initial days in office to secure congressional approval for his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan to revive the economy, he has also committed to administering 100 million vaccines by his 100th day in office.

One immediate and desperate priority will also be action to save Obamacare by withdrawing it from a federal legal case to end it - brought about by the Trump administration.

In his inaugural address Biden said: 'Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause: the cause of democracy' the next '100 days' are set to be marked by this hopeful and unifying message.

