Everything You Need to Prep for the Friends Reunion

Friends fans have been waiting 17 years for the cast to reunite—and even though they won't be reprising their iconic roles as Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe, we'll finally get to see the gang back together to reminisce and revisit the sets and stories from the show. (And if you're a super fan and you haven't yet signed up for HBO Max, now's the time.)

Fortunately, you can bring a little bit of Friends home to your house just in time for the May 27 reunion—no pivoting required.

Lego Friends Apartment

Act out your favorite scenes from the show with this new Lego set of the two iconic apartments (and the hallway in between). The set includes the original crew of six, plus Janice, Chick and Duck, and a few other surprises inside.

Lego Friends Apartment

Faux Leather Leggings

Ross had an ill-fated run-in with a pair of leather pants (and a paste of lotion and powder), but this comfy Spanx version will go on a lot easier for your pre-reunion binge-watch.

Leather leggings

Apothecary Diffuser

Phoebe had a complex love-hate relationship with Pottery Barn that unfolded throughout "The One With the Apothecary Table." You can't get the classic apothecary table that featured heavily in the show—but perhaps Pottery Barn's Apothecary diffuser (in a linen and cashmere scent you know Rachel would love) will give you that "yore and yesteryear" vibe.

Apothecary Diffuser

Friends: The Official Cookbook

Plan the menu for your Friends reunion get-together from this cookbook, which features plenty of recipes, from Phoebe's grandmother's chocolate chip cookie recipe to the legendary sandwich with the "moist maker."

Friends Cookbook

Fountain Print

Pottery Barn launched a whole series of Friends-related merch to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the start of the show—but this print of the opening sequence's iconic sofa and fountain is a charming piece of art in its own right.

Friends Fountain Print

Miranda Trifle Bowl

Rachel's ill-fated combo of traditional English trifle and shepherd's pie may have tasted like feet, but this trifle bowl is the perfect vessel for a summer berry version (laced with elderflower, not peas) that definitely won't!

Trifle Bowl

Junior's Cheesecake Sampler

Sadly, Mama's Little Bakery doesn't exist in real life—but the cheesecake from New York's legendary Junior's has to be just as good as the one Chandler and Rachel scarfed down.

Junior's Cheesecake

Magna Doodle

The Magna Doodle served as a message board on Joey and Chandler's apartment door—though it often wasn't the most effective option.

Magna Doodle

Central Perk Coffee Mug

The crew spent a lot of time lounging on Central Perk's cozy couch—recreate the feel at home with this logo-adorned mug.

Central Perk Coffee Mug

Foosball Table

You might not want to use it in your kitchen (or allow chicks and ducklings near it), but you can play a mean game of foosball with this table.