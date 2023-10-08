Everything Now's abortion storyline succeeds where And Just Like That fails

Netflix

Everything Now spoilers follow.

In Netflix's latest teen dramedy Everything Now, which arrives hot off the fabulous heels of Sex Education's final season (no pressure), Becca (Lauryn Ajufo) finds herself grappling with the possibility of pregnancy as she wistfully toys with a pregnancy test at the end of episode four.

By the six-minute mark of the next episode, she’s already typing ‘Where to buy abortion pills’ into Google. From here, it’s not long before the Westmere teen collects the pills and musters the courage to confide in her mother.

"I’m pregnant," she admits with fear in her voice. "But I know what I’m going to do. I’ve already spoken to a doctor, it’s only been six weeks since my last period and I have a prescription."

Netflix

Everything Now isn’t the first show to tackle abortion, and it won’t be the last. But in one single, impactful episode it promptly dismantles the prevailing culture of shame and secrecy that continues to shroud this topic today, not least given the overturning of Roe v Wade and the ensuing restrictions on abortions rights in the US last year.

Becca fears her mother’s disapproval and anger, like most teens in that situation would. But to Becca’s surprise, her mum isn’t disappointed. (In fact she’s more pissed about the extravagant party Becca threw in her client’s multi-million dollar mansion, but we digress).

Instead of scolding, she comforts her daughter, offers support and asks if she’s sure about her decision, to which Becca responds by saying she knows what she wants before listing her aspirations: "I want to finish my A-levels. I want to go to university. I want to travel."

It’s a valid reason, but Everything Now also offers up an alternative perspective by pointing out that the decision to abort doesn’t always have to hinge on future achievement.

Netflix

"I don’t doubt you’ll get to do everything you set out to do and more, whatever choice you make. I just want to make sure you’ve thought about this," her mother reassures.

Story continues

Although Becca acknowledges this, she stands firmly by her decision. But by affirming that she could still pursue and achieve her dreams with a child, something countless people do every day, the show avoids devaluing one choice in favour of the other. Becca simply isn’t ready for motherhood, and this is reason enough.

Rather than sensationalising the drama of an unwanted pregnancy – a path recently trodden by And Just Like That in its seedy avoidance of addressing abortion directly and resorting to tired, harmful tropes – Everything Now opts for a refreshingly matter-of-fact approach we rarely see women take about their reproductive health on screen.

It avoids reducing abortion to a catalyst for trauma, presenting it with a notable absence of shame, regret and unnecessary emotional burden.

Netflix





Becca makes her decision with unwavering confidence, takes the pills, and navigates the ensuing passing of blood, which she still contends with a few days later in the school toilets.



When Becca does inform Cam (Harry Cadby) about the abortion a few episodes later, she tells him: "I’m okay. But I was then too, more or less."

That’s not to say Becca is devoid of emotion, she's just not distraught or ashamed about it. Abortion is a sensitive subject, capable of stirring a wide range of emotions in many who make the decision to have one. But there’s no universally right response. For others, like Becca, it’s just one of many vital healthcare decisions they’ll make throughout their lifetime. And this is valid too.

Netflix

It's also worth mentioning Becca has an at-home medical abortion, which is largely underrepresented on screen despite being the most common method by a wide margin.

Although medical abortions accounted for 87% of total abortions in the UK 2021, mainstream media tends to see characters choosing the surgical, in-clinic route.

But Everything Now chooses to reflect the reality of many women's reproductive health experiences. By doing so, it not only diminishes stigma and misconceptions surrounding the process, but also normalises it as a valid and safe option.

The onscreen discourse surrounding abortion can hold significant sway in shaping our real-world perceptions, so stories like Becca's are vital in driving a more open conversation and shifting attitudes towards something thousands of people experience everyday.

All episodes of Everything Now are available to stream on Netflix.





You Might Also Like