“Everything is Neo,” The Revolutionary Launch of Duravit’s D-Neo Series Designed by Bertrand Lejoly

Duravit
·4 min read
D-Neo is Duravit&#39;s first series designed by Belgian designer, Bertrand Lejoly. Photography credit, Mathis Aussems.
Duravit&#39;s D-Neo series features washbasins, furniture and bathtubs that collectively lead with a striking, engaging and timeless design language. Photography courtesy of Duravit.
Atlanta, GA, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duravit USA is pleased to announce a new complete bathroom series poised to enhance the everyday. D-Neo (pronounced de-nayo), designed by Belgian designer Bertrand Lejoly, revolutionizes the entry-level bathroom for Duravit. Offered at an attractive price point, the D-Neo series brings the brand’s quality and sophisticated design to a wider audience. The first bathroom range by Lejoly, D-Neo is a testament to his extraordinary instinct for interior design. Offering washbasins, furniture and bathtubs, it leads with a striking, engaging and timeless design language. Intended to outlast short-lived trends, D-Neo is the perfect accompaniment to daily life.

“‘Everything is Neo,’ the tagline of the collection, celebrates all that is new for Duravit, our audiences and design in this important new series for us,” comments Tim Schroeder, President, Duravit North America. “We are thrilled to welcome Bertrand to the extraordinary roster of Duravit designers and are eager for his D-Neo collection to enter the market. Offering Duravit quality, design and technology, D-Neo was designed to meet the needs of our daily life, no matter where we are in our lifecycle. It’s a collection for everyone; homeowners, builders, developers, designers and architects.”

D-Neo allows for effortless customization of any bathroom. The components hold their own in rooms of any size and layout. Their sleek forms create the space into which individual style can unfold, with design elements that represent much more than functionality.

WASHBASINS:

The versatility of the series is demonstrated by the range of available washbasins: from furniture and built-in variants to handrinse and above-counter basins. D-Neo basins feature a striking, all-round rim. Above-counter basins are offered in round or oval designs. The vanity solutions offer ample storage. Easily personalized with drawers, open shelves and interior systems, D-Neo vanities and matching cabinets offer practical storage for all bathroom sizes and functional requirements. Echoing the clean lines of the furniture designs, an ergonomically shaped handle adds visual intrigue across drawers and cabinets in the series. The handle marries the linearity of the furniture while mimicking the curve of the console panels and washbasins. Available in widths from 17 inches to 55 inches, and in 13 finish options (including 3 new wood decors – Black Oak, Oak Terra and Natural Oak), the D-Neo furniture perfectly complements any bathroom.

TOILETS:

The D-Neo wall-mounted toilet features Duravit Rimless® technology, which achieves perfect flushing results with just 1.28/0.8 gallons per flush. It can also be ordered with Duravit's industry-leading antibacterial HygieneGlaze, which kills 99.999% of bacteria after 24 hours.

BATHTUBS:

A further highlight of the D-Neo series is the freestanding DuraSolid® bathtub. Reminiscent in design to the above-counter washbasins in the collection, the freestanding bathtub is just 63 inches in length, making it an ideal choice for compact spaces.

“D-Neo is an expression of sublime simplicity, reflecting my interest in and respect for the history of interior design. In access, design is powerful. The linear, geometric and calm language of D-Neo for Duravit offers access to design that is clear, versatile and hopefully inspiring. This is Duravit design for everyday, for every lifestyle for everyone,” concludes Lejoly.

About Duravit

Founded in 1817 in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Duravit AG is today a leading international manufacturer of designer bathrooms. The company is active in more than 130 countries worldwide and stands for innovation in the fields of signature design, comfort-enhancing technology and premium quality. In cooperation with high-profile international designers, such as Philippe Starck, sieger design, Kurt Merki Jr., Christian Werner, Matteo Thun and Cecilie Manz, the company develops unique bathrooms that enhance quality of life for users on a sustained basis. Duravit's product portfolio comprises sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower trays, wellness systems, shower-toilets, tap fittings and accessories as well as installation systems.Duravit USA, Inc. headquarters are based in Duluth, GA. For more information on Duravit or to find a local distributor, visit www.duravit.us or call 888-DURAVIT.

