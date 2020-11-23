American Music Awards: Taylor Swift says she's 'rerecording all of my old music,' Katy Perry returns

You’d hardly know there’s a pandemic going on watching Sunday’s American Music Awards.

Aside from some masked backup dancers, the star-studded event looked an awful lot like awards shows pre-pandemic. Scattered audience members loudly cheered from the balcony of Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, where artists including Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Nelly and Doja Cat took the stage for impressive but barely social distanced performances. It was frequently uncomfortable to watch, given that LA officials just announced the city is suspending indoor and outdoor dining amid surging cases of COVID-19.

Still, Taraji P. Henson was a game and charismatic host, and pop star Dua Lipa won the night with a (literallsoaring performance of hit “Levitating.” Here are more of the biggest moments from this year's AMAs:

Taylor Swift wins artist of the year, shares update on 'new' music

Swift has been mostly quiet since releasing her stunning surprise album "Folklore" this summer, chiming in on social media to encourage voting and speak out about her public battle with Scooter Braun. The music executive sold the master rights to Swift's first six albums without her knowledge, the singer says, and now she is hard at work recording new versions of those old songs.

"Oh, hey guys. Thank you so much for this. This is a fan-voted award, which means so much to me," Swift said from a recording booth, as she accepted the artist of the year award virtually. "You guys have been beyond wonderful, all the years of my career but especially this one, when we've been so far apart and haven't been able to see each other in concert. But I still feel really connected to you through the music. Your reaction to 'Folklore' and all the ways in which your imagination honored that album, I just love you so much. And I'm really, really lucky because of you.

"The reason I'm not there tonight is I'm actually rerecording all of my old music, in the studio where we originally recorded it," Swift continued. "So it's been amazing. I can't wait for you to hear it."

Katy Perry teams up with Darius Rucker for first post-pregnancy performance

Perry returned to the AMAs stage for her first performance since welcoming daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August. The denim-clad pop star sang a stripped-down version of "Only Love," off her new album, "Smile," which she dedicated to her pastor father. With the help of country singer Rucker, Perry reimagined the somewhat forgettable ballad as a stirring duet that highlighted her raspy, soulful vocals.

The Weeknd honors Prince, duets with Kenny G in full face bandage

Continuing with the blood-streaked theme of his critically adored album "After Hours," The Weeknd rocked a red-and-black suit and gauze-wrapped face during his AMAs appearances. The future Super Bowl halftime performer welcomed saxophone icon Kenny G for fireworks-filled performances of "In Your Eyes" and "Save Your Tears" in downtown LA. The singer (real name: Abel Tesfaye) also paid tribute to the late Prince while accepting the award for favorite soul R&B album.

"The last time I received this award, it was given to me by the late, great Prince," Tesfaye said. "He's the reason I get to constantly challenge the genre of R&B and I'd like to dedicate this award to him."

Megan Thee Stallion brings body empowerment to the AMAs

There's no star shining brighter than Megan Thee Stallion right now. Fresh off the release of her electrifying debut album "Good News" last Friday, the Houston rapper brought her infectious confidence and signature showmanship to the Microsoft Theater with a flawless performance of new single "Body." "I love my body: every curve, every inch, every mark, every dimple," she said in voiceover. "My body is mine, and nobody owns it but me. And who I choose to let in is so lucky. You may not think my body is perfect, and it probably never will be. But when I look in the mirror, I love what I see."

The hip-hop hit-maker (real name: Megan Pete) also took home the award for favorite rap/hip-hop song for her delightfully raunchy No. 1 single "WAP" with Cardi B. Although Cardi was not in attendance, Pete accepted the honor on their behalf.

"Thank you to all the people that supported, all the people that showed love. We super appreciate it," Pete said. "Thank you, God, thank you, Mama. I know you're watching over me. And thank you, Grandma, for watching from home."

Megan Fox, left, and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly arrive at Sunday's AMAs.

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly make their joint red-carpet debut

Kelly, 30, and Fox, 34, hit the red carpet for the first time together since making their relationship official in August. The rapper-turned-pop-punk rocker marked the occasion with a red-carpet snap on his Instagram page, captioned, "Slept next to a shotgun 'til she came into my life." The "Transformers" star also shared a subtle but sweet message about her new beau, when she introduced Kelly's performances of "My Bloody Valentine" and "My Ex's Best Friend" with drummer Travis Barker.

"Once in a lifetime, magic can happen," Fox said onstage. "For this next performer, we've all been under his spell since his debut in 2012."

