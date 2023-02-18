Everything from Lent to basketball in Catholic trustee SCC reports

The trustees of the Prince Albert Catholic School Division will have many themes in their School Community Council reports in February and March.

Director or Education Lorel Trumier outlined the report at the board of education's regular meeting on Feb. 13. It covers every topic from Lent to open houses and Hoopla. The Lent season will begin during the February break from Feb. 20 to 27 with Ash Wednesday falling on Feb. 22.

“We have our Ash Wednesday which signals the beginning of Lent and a prayerful time at church and in our schools,” Trumier said. “We will start with a Liturgy in the schools at the end of February when we returns, so that's important.”

Another important part of the SCC report was all of the open houses happening across schools in the division.

“We are excited to have families and students going to the schools and finding out whether it is a good fit for them,” Trumier said. “We are hoping that families engage with the school in the community that they are interested in attending. It's as simple as calling the school and asking to come in and see the school, can I come and meet with you and that's what we are hoping.”

Trumier also highlighted that Prince Albert will be hosting SHSAA Hoopla from March 23 to 25, the host committee is the North Central District Athletic Association. Teams from 1A to 5A from across the province will be in Prince Albert for the annual high school basketball championship. This is also the 75th Anniversary of the SHSAA.

“We are going to be hosting Hoopla at St. Mary, which is provincial basketball, I think that's worth highlighting,” Trumier said.

Host venues include Ecole St. Mary High School, Carlton Comprehensive High School and the Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus in Prince Albert. The last time Prince Albert hosted Hoopla was in 2018.

“To have it hosted in P.A. is a big deal, this is great, so we are excited about that too that that is going to happen in March.”

Story continues

Trumier said it will be a great opportunity to expose all that Prince Albert has to offer.

“We like to bring families and communities from across the province into our city and see the great competition and the great people that exist here. It's a great opportunity for and we are excited,” she said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca

Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald