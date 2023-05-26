Netflix is gearing up for a fresh summer lineup that's totally binge-worthy. Never Have I Ever returns for its fourth, and final, season and Grey's Anatomy is adding an 18th season to its neverending story. With the perfect set-up for summer on the horizon, Netflix is cutting a few titles loose. Nostalgic watches like The DUFF and LOL are among those gone too soon.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days just returned to the streaming giant in May and it's already on its way out, leaving a love-fern-shaped hole in my heart. In a perfect world, nothing would leave Netflix and we'd always have access to our faves, but at least we're getting a few new treats next month to make up for the losses.

Here is everything leaving Netflix in June 2023:

Leaving June 1

Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On, season 1

The DUFF

Leaving June 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving June 13

Marlon, seasons 1—2

The Mole, seasons 3—4

Leaving June 14

Cold Case Files, season 1

Leaving June 15

The Darkness

Leaving June 19

Philomena

Leaving June 20

Shooter, seasons 1—3

Leaving June 21

The Mist

Leaving June 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving June 30

Chappelle's Show, seasons 1—2

The Garfield Show, seasons 1—2

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Jerry Maguire

LOL

Puss in Boots

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

The Stepfather

The Talking of Pelham 123

World War Z

