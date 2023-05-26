Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2023
Netflix is gearing up for a fresh summer lineup that's totally binge-worthy. Never Have I Ever returns for its fourth, and final, season and Grey's Anatomy is adding an 18th season to its neverending story. With the perfect set-up for summer on the horizon, Netflix is cutting a few titles loose. Nostalgic watches like The DUFF and LOL are among those gone too soon.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days just returned to the streaming giant in May and it's already on its way out, leaving a love-fern-shaped hole in my heart. In a perfect world, nothing would leave Netflix and we'd always have access to our faves, but at least we're getting a few new treats next month to make up for the losses.
Here is everything leaving Netflix in June 2023:
Leaving June 1
Garth Brooks: The Road I'm On, season 1
The DUFF
Leaving June 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving June 13
Marlon, seasons 1—2
The Mole, seasons 3—4
Leaving June 14
Cold Case Files, season 1
Leaving June 15
The Darkness
Leaving June 19
Philomena
Leaving June 20
Shooter, seasons 1—3
Leaving June 21
The Mist
Leaving June 29
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Leaving June 30
Chappelle's Show, seasons 1—2
The Garfield Show, seasons 1—2
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Jerry Maguire
LOL
Puss in Boots
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
The Stepfather
The Talking of Pelham 123
World War Z
