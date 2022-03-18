Everything You Need to Know About ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2

Samantha Bergeson
·2 min read

The White Lotus” gave us the sinister tropical vacation we never knew we needed — and delivered some of the best performances of 2021.

“Is ‘The White Lotus’ a murder-mystery? Yes. Is it also a comedy? Absolutely,” IndieWire’s TV critic Ben Travers wrote in his review of the HBO limited series. “Does it confront the harsh truths of America’s wealth gap by studying a contained batch of subjects on either end of the ever-widening spectrum? It would be weird if I said, ‘No,’ so yup, that’s there, too.”

Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn led the ensemble series, with breakout star Jennifer Coolidge reminding us why she’s an icon for her performance as a grieving (and tone-deaf) elite.

Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, and Lukas Gage also guest-starred on the series. So, what’s next?

Following one heck of a twist ending, fans were already frothing for a second installment. Thankfully we didn’t have to clutch our pleated designer khakis for long, as showrunner Mike White confirmed an anthology series.

“It would have to be a different hotel, like, say, ‘The White Lotus: San Tropez’ or something,” White told TVLine. “I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again. But maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would come back.”

Now, finally, we’re getting some answers as to which new stars will be checking in to the luxury hotel this time around. Or as HBO explained in a press statement, season two will “follow a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.”

Find out everything we know about “The White Lotus” Season 2, below.

