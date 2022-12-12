Everything We Know About ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 So Far

Adam Chitwood
·4 min read

“The White Lotus” Season 2 just wrapped up on HBO, bringing closure to weeks of tension threaded throughout the second installment of Mike White’s Emmy-winning anthology series. But one of the biggest questions most fans have after that finale is, what about “The White Lotus” Season 3? Well, here’s everything we know about the third season so far.

It’s Definitely Happening

There will absolutely be a “White Lotus” Season 3, as HBO officially renewed the series for a third season on Nov. 18, just a few weeks into Season 2’s airing. Indeed, ratings and critical reception to Season 2 were strong, so HBO was quick to order up another course of vacation intrigue.

The first season was initially billed as a limited series (and won Emmys as such), but was so popular that White and HBO decided to expand “The White Lotus” into an anthology show. Speaking of which…

Also Read:
‘The White Lotus’ Star Simona Tabasco Says Lucia Is ‘Playing the Part of Lucia the Sex Worker’ to Achieve Her Dream

Season 3 Will Feature a New Cast and Setting

Just like Season 2 featured a total cast and location reset, “The White Lotus” Season 3 will feature new characters and a new locale. Season 1 was set in Hawaii, Season 2 took place in Sicily, so now the speculation begins about where the third season takes place.

HBO did confirm that, of course, Season 3 will take place at another White Lotus location so we will once again be following the exploits of the guests and employees at another fancy hotel.

As for whether a character from Season 2 might carry over into Season 3, the same way Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya returned for Season 2, that remains to be seen but there are a few contenders (namely Portia).

The Big Theme Will Be Death and Spirituality

In a behind-the-scenes breakdown of the Season 2 finale, creator and showrunner Mike White teased that Season 3 would be all about death.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, and I think the third season would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality, and it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

It Could Be Set in Japan

white lotus
“White Lotus” (HBO)

The only other tease about the setting of Season 3 we’ve gotten is from White, who told Deadline in October he was thinking about possibly setting the third season in Asia.

“I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

Japan specifically came into play when White was asked if Coolidge would return for a potential Season 3.

“Jennifer is my friend and everybody loved her in the first season, and I was like, ‘I can’t go to Italy without Jennifer.’ And maybe that’s still the case. Like, maybe you can’t go to Japan without Jennifer, either.”

Or, uh, maybe you can…

Mike White Will Be Back

Speaking of Mike White, yes the creator will return as showrunner (and hopefully writer/director) for Season 3. The “Enlightened” creator has thus far written and directed every single episode of “The White Lotus” himself, so it’s safe to say the show would not be the same without him.

“There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team,” White said when the show was renewed for a third season. “I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on ‘The White Lotus.’”

But When Will ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Premiere?

As for when “The White Lotus” Season 3 will actually hit HBO’s airwaves, that has not been revealed. Filming has not yet begun, nor has a cast been announced. HBO has not confirmed or revealed any kind of airdate or gameplan, but Season 2 arrived a little over a year after Season 1 first aired, so the network will likely try to stick to a similar release strategy.

If we had to guess, we can reasonably hope to see “The White Lotus” Season 3 at some point in very late 2023 or more likely the first quarter of 2024.

Also Read:
‘The White Lotus': Will Sharpe Breaks Down Ethan’s Pivotal Confrontation in Episode 6: ‘It’s a Paralyzing Fear’

Latest Stories

  • Mike White Says the Deaths On 'White Lotus' Are Integral to the Series

    Though only three of seven episodes of The White Lotus' second season have aired, the third season has reportedly been greenlit.

  • Checking In: How to Watch ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale on HBO Max

    What will happen in the last episode of Mike White's hit show? Here's what you need to know

  • The White Lotus Recap: Who Checked Out for Good in the Season 2 Finale?

    The White Lotus wrapped up its sophomore run with a twist-filled finale — and as we know, not everyone survived. Sunday’s finale opens with Ethan still haunted by visions of Harper going at it with Cameron. A lovestruck Albie offers to take Lucia back to L.A. with him (!) as Dom scrolls wistfully through photos […]

  • Ana de Armas said playing Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' as a Cuban actress was a 'big risk': 'If I don't get this one right, this is over'

    The actress told Eddie Redmayne in an interview for Variety she thought her career could be over if she didn't nail her take on the Hollywood icon.

  • Scott Disick Will "Always Have Regrets" Over How He Handled Kourtney Kardashian Relationship

    A source close enough to Scott Disick would like the world to know that while his ex-girlfriend and mother of this three children Kourtney Kardashian has moved on and married Travis Barker, Disick will always carry some remorse over how he handled things with her.

  • New images of murder suspect released by police

    Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him. Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.

  • Everyone Is Losing Their Minds Over Katie Holmes Y2K Fashion Look

    Dawson's Creek star Katie Holmes attended this week's Jingle Ball in a look that went viral for being so bad it's good and for giving flashbacks to 2003.

  • 90 Day : Sumit's Father Holds the Line — Leave Jenny and Rejoin the Family or Make a New Life in America

    Sumit's family gave an ultimatum on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and it involves divorce

  • Rantanen scores late in 3rd, OT, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Rantanen’s second goal of the game came with nine seconds left in regulation, forcing the extra period. He sealed the comeback win 29 seconds into overtime. Pavel Francouz made 30 saves and the Avalanche snapped a five-game winless streak. Vladimir Tarasenko and Brandon Saad

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • NHL best and worst: Ovechkin has Gretzky in his sights

    Another week of outstanding NHL action has wrapped up, with plenty of big saves, slippery goals, and a few moments that might not have gone as planned.

  • Durant, Irving among several Nets sitting out Pacers' game

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Browns top WR Cooper questionable vs Bengals with hip injury

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be without top target Amari Cooper on Sunday in Cincinnati after the wide receiver sustained a hip injury in practice. Cooper leads Cleveland with 61 catches for 832 yards and seven touchdowns. He didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable against the Bengals (8-4), who have lost five straight to the Browns (5-7). Coach Kevin Stefanski didn't provide any details on Cooper's injury, only saying it happened near the end

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Canadian speedskating team strikes double gold at Calgary World Cup

    CALGARY — Laurent Dubreuil can think of a few reasons he's had one of the best starts to a season in his speedskating career. The 30-year-old from Lévis, Que., claimed his second straight men's 500 metres Saturday at the Olympic Oval. Dubreuil is the defending World Cup champion in the sprint, and ranks first after three races this season. "It's almost a dream start," Dubreuil said. The host Canadians struck double gold Saturday with reigning Olympic champions Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blond

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se