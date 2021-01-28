Where the Crawdads Sing adaptation adds two lead cast members

From Cosmopolitan

Last year we received the very excellent news that Reese Witherspoon is going to be adapting Delia Owens best-selling novel Where The Crawdads Sing into a movie. Frankly, the only way this news could get better is if Reese herself was planning to star in the film. Fingers crossed.

The actress-turned-producer, who most recently worked on Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere, chose the novel as her bookclub pick back in September 2018 and has since acquired the rights to develop the hugely successful murder mystery into a movie. And in recent huge news Normal People's Daisy Edgar Jones has been confirmed to star in the project!

Here's everything we know about the adaptation, from cast and trailer to release date.

What is Where the Crawdads Sing going to be about?

Released in 2018, the novel not only topped the New York Times bestsellers list but it also remained Amazon's most popular fiction book throughout 2019.

The novel tells the story of Kya, a young woman who is forced to raise herself on the North Carolina marshes when her family abandons her at the age of six. She grows up an outsider in her community, who ostracise and mistreat her, giving her names like 'Marsh Girl,' and 'swamp trash'.

As an adult Kya has grown up to be wise and self-sufficient and also becomes a successful, published author. But everything changes when she is accused of murdering her former boyfriend, a beloved member of the town she now lives in, and must piece together what actually happened.

According to The Hollywood Reporter the film will be "both a crime thriller and a coming-of-age tale that intertwines two timelines."

Who has been cast in Where the Crawdads Sing?

It's pretty early stages so we don't know the full official cast yet - although we're hoping Reese might be part of the cast as well as the production team - but we do now know that Normal People's Daisy Edgar Jones has been confirmed for the project, starring as lead character Kya.

In late January, it was revealed the two male leads had also been cast. Per Deadline, rising stars Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson have signed up to the adaptation. Taylor is best known for his roles in horror movie Shadow in the Clouds with Chloe Grace Moretz and HBO's limited series Sharp Objects with Amy Adams.

While Harris has appeared in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and will also star in The King's Man, which is due out this year after being pushed back due to the pandemic. It's yet not clear which actor has been cast to play Tate and who has been cast to play Chase.

We also know that Olivia Newman, who wrote and directed Netflix feature First Match, has been brought on as director.

Elsewhere on the team, Oscar-nominated Beasts of the Southern Wild scribe Lucy Alibar is writing the script. And although it's unclear whether Reese will star as well as produce, that's not a no, so we're not giving up hope just yet.

When will Where the Crawdads Sing be released?

Filming hasn't yet begun on the film, so it's likely to be a while, but the movie did officially go into pre-production as of July 2020.

Author Delia Owens also made several trips to LA after the project was confirmed at the beginning of 2019, so while we don't have a release date, we do at least know that the ball is rolling.

#WhereTheCrawdadsSing author Delia Owens met with @RWitherspoon yesterday to talk about movie plans! pic.twitter.com/Xjkrj5iRK1 — G. P. Putnam's Sons (@PutnamBooks) March 14, 2019

