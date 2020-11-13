[Editor’s note: This article was originally published on March 6, 2020.]

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be making its Disney+television debut when “WandaVision” premieres on the streaming service on January 15, 2021.

The six-episode show stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who reprise their MCU film roles as Wanda “Scarlet Witch” Maximoff and the android Vision, respectively. Details about the upcoming series’ plot are thin and the brief; “WandaVision” scenes Disney teased in its Super Bowl trailer in February and the show’s official trailer during the 2020 Primetime Emmys only added to the confusion. The trippy teaser showed the duo living seemingly suburban lives, donning a variety of both domesticated and decidedly surreal outfits, and featured scenes in both black-and-white and color.

Marvel has billed the series as a blend of classic sitcoms and a more traditional Marvel Cinematic Universe project, though its protagonists will begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. So, expect the unexpected.

Disney+ is expected to be the home for all future Marvel Cinematic Universe shows. “WandaVision” was originally expected to be Disney+’s second Marvel Cinematic Universe show, following “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Work on that title has been disrupted by Hollywood’s ongoing production challenges and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is expected to premiere sometime after “WandaVision” 2021. The streaming service’s other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe shows include “Loki” and “Hawkeye,” which will see Tom Hiddleston and Jeremy Renner reprise their roles from the franchise’s films, as well as shows such as “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” “Ms. Marvel,” and “What If…?”

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about “WandaVision:”

More from IndieWire

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.