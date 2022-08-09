Everything You Need to Know About the Virgo Personality

editor@purewow.com (PureWow)
·8 min read

When Sherlock Holmes is about to crack a case, he withdraws into his thought-realm to dissect every tiny detail he’s tracked: a grass stain on a suit jacket, a hairline crack on a cell phone screen, a single hair from a West Highland terrier. Using his supernatural deduction, the detective receives the solution in a clear flash. This is Virgo’s ultimate superpower (and their biggest detriment): They experience the world through a giant magnifying glass. They notice the crumbs on your floor. They notice how you smile when you’re in love. And they just want to help make their magnified reality a little better. Grab your tweed overcoat and learn more about the Virgo personality here.

Virgo sun sign

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo element

Earth. Earth energy grounds us in the present moment, transmuting passing thoughts into concrete plans (and actually following through on them). Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn embody the reliability, structure and pragmatism of the earth element. So call them up if you’re looking for an honest opinion about your career switch or need help filing a tax return.

Virgo modality

Mutable. The signs who occupy the transition point between two seasons—Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces—are the adaptable forces of the zodiac. Mutable signs are your open-minded pals, eager to understand your opinion on the latest indie film or join you on an impromptu hiking trip. And just as they roll with changes in their environment, they’re open to changes within themselves, too. Think of the friend who used her pandemic unemployment money to move to France for a year, and returned with a new wardrobe, a French accent and a fresh baguette in tow. (She’s a Sagittarius, isn’t she?).

Virgo's ruling planet

Mercury. The speediest planet to orbit the sun, Mercury (aka “the messenger”) represents communication and the intellect. It’s how we learn new concepts, exchange information and flex our mental agility. So it’s no surprise that the brainy signs under Mercury rulership—Gemini and Virgo—are a printing press of novel ideas, conversation starters and little-known facts. Mercury is the only planet that doesn’t exist within binaries in astrology (hot/cold, masculine/feminine, day sect/night sect) and thus can adapt to any situation.

Virgo's symbol

The Maiden. Virgo has traditionally been linked with the Maiden or Virgin figure, which symbolizes the sign’s pure intentions and independence.

Key phrase

“I analyze.”

One-word mantra

“Gravity.” (Read every zodiac sign’s mantra here.)

Virgo celebrities

Though Mother Theresa, a literal saint, was in fact a Virgo, there are plenty of sex symbol Virgos as well, all quirky with a certain je ne sais quoi: Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Jeremy Irons, Richard Gere, Macaulay Culkin, Peter Falk, Salma Hayek and Colin Firth; there’s also the rebellious Amy Winehouse, Freddie Mercury, and Prince Harry; peerless Beyoncé; intrepid creators like Tim Burton and Stephen King; the enigmatic and adaptable Bill Murray; the hilarious Melissa McCarthy and John Mulaney;  as well as America’s Sweethearts Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively and Keke Palmer.

Virgo's best traits

Virgos are guided by altruism. They can envision a better world (whether that’s a country with fewer carbon emissions or a bedroom with more natural light) and use their earthy diligence to make it a reality. All of Virgo’s suggestions—while they might feel intrusive—are offered because they truly want the best for others. So don’t be surprised if they boil you up a pot of chamomile tea for your bloated tummy or offer to watch your kids (and dust your light fixtures) while you embark on a weekend getaway. When a Virgo loves you, they will move a mountain for you, and when you try to thank them, they’ll quip, “oh that? That was nothing.”

Leo's worst traits

Virgo is the red editor’s pen hovering over a universe that’s fundamentally flawed. The idea that Virgo simply cannot fix everything will leave them easily—and frequently—disappointed. At their worst, Virgos point this disappointment toward themselves; the earth signs hold themselves to impossible standards and can suffer from imposter syndrome. Try as they might to maintain order (see: ironed sheets), Virgo needs to learn that life is messy. And that’s kind of what makes it interesting.

Best careers for Virgo

Since they’re not crazy about the spotlight (unless, of course, they’re Beyoncé, but even she likes to keep to herself), you’ll find Virgos working tirelessly behind the scenes, taking on new projects and offering to help with yours. If Virgo does anything, it has to be done the right way (even if doing so cuts into their sleeping hours). A career with a higher purpose makes it all worth it. Scientific research, journalism, nutrition, editing, social work and teaching all appeal to Virgo’s meticulous eye and their drive to serve others. If you spot a hard-working Virgo at the office, let them know it’s okay to ask for help. (And then tell them again, since it won’t register the first time.)

Virgo as a friend

You won’t find any showy, superficial friendships in Virgo’s orbit. Sure, Virgo will drop a pithy remark under your Instagram selfie, but they’ll call to ask how your interview went right after. Helpers at heart, the best friends of the zodiac will stop at nothing to make you feel deeply cherished. Virgo is Chief Party Planner of your birthday soirée, has your burrito order committed to memory and isn’t afraid to dish out some real advice (especially when it’s not what you want to hear).

Virgo as a partner

If Virgos had a love language, it would be remembering that they crave 72 percent dark chocolate with salted almonds, adore Nikko blue hydrangeas and listen to Alanis Morsette on rainy days. Small details are the way into Virgo’s heart. And they’ll have no problem charming their way into yours. Once Virgos open up, they’re known for their acerbic wit, luring you into playful debates and imaginative “what ifs.” But behind all the banter is a thoughtful partner who is incredibly sensitive to your needs. If you're able to tick all of Virgo's (highly-specific) boxes, you’ll gain a loyal companion who brings out the best in you.

Virgo as a parent

Virgo parents are perpetually ten steps ahead of us. Tucked inside their jumbo tote bag is a remedy for every minor crisis—scraped knees, sunburns, snack cravings. Self-sacrificing Virgos will drop everything for their family. And they expect to raise children who are equally as caring. This means kids who put their laundry away, finish their homework on time and mean it when they apologize. If that all sounds a bit unrealistic, therein lies the Virgo’s greatest lesson: to accept their kids’ failures and (*gasp*) let them mess up. They just might learn something along the way.

Virgo's hidden traits

While Virgo has famously high-standards, they’re also (wrongly) labeled as being high-maintenance. Instead, the earth signs crave simplicity and have a deep connection to the natural world. Virgos are resourceful. You can catch them building a bookshelf by hand, making medicine from lavender springs and knitting their kid a winter hat. The store-bought stuff is overrated, anyway.

Virgo at a glance in 2022

With discipline planet Saturn in their daily grind sector since 2020 (and through March 2023), Virgos are working hard this year. Between taking care of pets, running endless errands, and shuffling their kids back and forth to activities, they barely have time for their own daily tasks. But unlike other years, when much of their to-do list was actually just busy work to keep their mind occupied (Virgos hate being bored!), this year, Virgos are working toward a higher purpose. With the influence of eclipses and innovation planet Uranus shaking up their travel, higher learning and spirituality sector, many Virgos are getting the sudden urge to apply to law school, get certified in psychoanalysis, book their dream vacation to Japan or commit to a two week silent meditation retreat. And while all of this expanding of the mind is good for the soul, this growth may also make them feel distant from their local community. Differences in political views cause rifts in their family and they might be growing apart from friends who are in different phases of their life. This won’t last forever, but it’s lonely to not have a group chat!

2022 is also a powerful year for Virgo’s growth in one-on-one relationships. Virgos are finding partners that inspire and learning how to share resources (both energetic and financial). The final third of the year will have Virgo focused on re-strategizing their career and outward image as action planet Mars spends 6 months (August 2022 - March 2023) in the most public facing part of their chart. All of the studying and spiritual revelations are allowing Virgos to become the teachers and mentors they were always meant to be!

RELATED: Virgo Compatibility: Your Most Suited Zodiac Signs, Ranked

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Anne Heche in coma after car crash, rep says she is in 'extreme critical condition'

    Actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after crashing her car into a Los Angeles area home on August 5. A rep for the actress says she is "in extreme critical condition," adding "she is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Why Raptors' Scottie Barnes added 10-15 pounds of muscle during the offseason

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to reveal why Barnes put on 10-15lbs of muscle during his offseason preparation for next season. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f