Everything You Need to Know About the Virgo Personality

When Sherlock Holmes is about to crack a case, he withdraws into his thought-realm to dissect every tiny detail he’s tracked: a grass stain on a suit jacket, a hairline crack on a cell phone screen, a single hair from a West Highland terrier. Using his supernatural deduction, the detective receives the solution in a clear flash. This is Virgo’s ultimate superpower (and their biggest detriment): They experience the world through a giant magnifying glass. They notice the crumbs on your floor. They notice how you smile when you’re in love. And they just want to help make their magnified reality a little better. Grab your tweed overcoat and learn more about the Virgo personality here.

Virgo sun sign

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo element

Earth. Earth energy grounds us in the present moment, transmuting passing thoughts into concrete plans (and actually following through on them). Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn embody the reliability, structure and pragmatism of the earth element. So call them up if you’re looking for an honest opinion about your career switch or need help filing a tax return.

Virgo modality

Mutable. The signs who occupy the transition point between two seasons—Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces—are the adaptable forces of the zodiac. Mutable signs are your open-minded pals, eager to understand your opinion on the latest indie film or join you on an impromptu hiking trip. And just as they roll with changes in their environment, they’re open to changes within themselves, too. Think of the friend who used her pandemic unemployment money to move to France for a year, and returned with a new wardrobe, a French accent and a fresh baguette in tow. (She’s a Sagittarius, isn’t she?).

Virgo's ruling planet

Mercury. The speediest planet to orbit the sun, Mercury (aka “the messenger”) represents communication and the intellect. It’s how we learn new concepts, exchange information and flex our mental agility. So it’s no surprise that the brainy signs under Mercury rulership—Gemini and Virgo—are a printing press of novel ideas, conversation starters and little-known facts. Mercury is the only planet that doesn’t exist within binaries in astrology (hot/cold, masculine/feminine, day sect/night sect) and thus can adapt to any situation.

Story continues

Virgo's symbol

The Maiden. Virgo has traditionally been linked with the Maiden or Virgin figure, which symbolizes the sign’s pure intentions and independence.

Key phrase

“I analyze.”

One-word mantra

“Gravity.” (Read every zodiac sign’s mantra here.)

Virgo celebrities

Though Mother Theresa, a literal saint, was in fact a Virgo, there are plenty of sex symbol Virgos as well, all quirky with a certain je ne sais quoi: Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Jeremy Irons, Richard Gere, Macaulay Culkin, Peter Falk, Salma Hayek and Colin Firth; there’s also the rebellious Amy Winehouse, Freddie Mercury, and Prince Harry; peerless Beyoncé; intrepid creators like Tim Burton and Stephen King; the enigmatic and adaptable Bill Murray; the hilarious Melissa McCarthy and John Mulaney; as well as America’s Sweethearts Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively and Keke Palmer.

Virgo's best traits

Virgos are guided by altruism. They can envision a better world (whether that’s a country with fewer carbon emissions or a bedroom with more natural light) and use their earthy diligence to make it a reality. All of Virgo’s suggestions—while they might feel intrusive—are offered because they truly want the best for others. So don’t be surprised if they boil you up a pot of chamomile tea for your bloated tummy or offer to watch your kids (and dust your light fixtures) while you embark on a weekend getaway. When a Virgo loves you, they will move a mountain for you, and when you try to thank them, they’ll quip, “oh that? That was nothing.”

Leo's worst traits

Virgo is the red editor’s pen hovering over a universe that’s fundamentally flawed. The idea that Virgo simply cannot fix everything will leave them easily—and frequently—disappointed. At their worst, Virgos point this disappointment toward themselves; the earth signs hold themselves to impossible standards and can suffer from imposter syndrome. Try as they might to maintain order (see: ironed sheets), Virgo needs to learn that life is messy. And that’s kind of what makes it interesting.

Best careers for Virgo

Since they’re not crazy about the spotlight (unless, of course, they’re Beyoncé, but even she likes to keep to herself), you’ll find Virgos working tirelessly behind the scenes, taking on new projects and offering to help with yours. If Virgo does anything, it has to be done the right way (even if doing so cuts into their sleeping hours). A career with a higher purpose makes it all worth it. Scientific research, journalism, nutrition, editing, social work and teaching all appeal to Virgo’s meticulous eye and their drive to serve others. If you spot a hard-working Virgo at the office, let them know it’s okay to ask for help. (And then tell them again, since it won’t register the first time.)

Virgo as a friend

You won’t find any showy, superficial friendships in Virgo’s orbit. Sure, Virgo will drop a pithy remark under your Instagram selfie, but they’ll call to ask how your interview went right after. Helpers at heart, the best friends of the zodiac will stop at nothing to make you feel deeply cherished. Virgo is Chief Party Planner of your birthday soirée, has your burrito order committed to memory and isn’t afraid to dish out some real advice (especially when it’s not what you want to hear).

Virgo as a partner

If Virgos had a love language, it would be remembering that they crave 72 percent dark chocolate with salted almonds, adore Nikko blue hydrangeas and listen to Alanis Morsette on rainy days. Small details are the way into Virgo’s heart. And they’ll have no problem charming their way into yours. Once Virgos open up, they’re known for their acerbic wit, luring you into playful debates and imaginative “what ifs.” But behind all the banter is a thoughtful partner who is incredibly sensitive to your needs. If you're able to tick all of Virgo's (highly-specific) boxes, you’ll gain a loyal companion who brings out the best in you.

Virgo as a parent

Virgo parents are perpetually ten steps ahead of us. Tucked inside their jumbo tote bag is a remedy for every minor crisis—scraped knees, sunburns, snack cravings. Self-sacrificing Virgos will drop everything for their family. And they expect to raise children who are equally as caring. This means kids who put their laundry away, finish their homework on time and mean it when they apologize. If that all sounds a bit unrealistic, therein lies the Virgo’s greatest lesson: to accept their kids’ failures and (*gasp*) let them mess up. They just might learn something along the way.

Virgo's hidden traits

While Virgo has famously high-standards, they’re also (wrongly) labeled as being high-maintenance. Instead, the earth signs crave simplicity and have a deep connection to the natural world. Virgos are resourceful. You can catch them building a bookshelf by hand, making medicine from lavender springs and knitting their kid a winter hat. The store-bought stuff is overrated, anyway.

Virgo at a glance in 2022

With discipline planet Saturn in their daily grind sector since 2020 (and through March 2023), Virgos are working hard this year. Between taking care of pets, running endless errands, and shuffling their kids back and forth to activities, they barely have time for their own daily tasks. But unlike other years, when much of their to-do list was actually just busy work to keep their mind occupied (Virgos hate being bored!), this year, Virgos are working toward a higher purpose. With the influence of eclipses and innovation planet Uranus shaking up their travel, higher learning and spirituality sector, many Virgos are getting the sudden urge to apply to law school, get certified in psychoanalysis, book their dream vacation to Japan or commit to a two week silent meditation retreat. And while all of this expanding of the mind is good for the soul, this growth may also make them feel distant from their local community. Differences in political views cause rifts in their family and they might be growing apart from friends who are in different phases of their life. This won’t last forever, but it’s lonely to not have a group chat!

2022 is also a powerful year for Virgo’s growth in one-on-one relationships. Virgos are finding partners that inspire and learning how to share resources (both energetic and financial). The final third of the year will have Virgo focused on re-strategizing their career and outward image as action planet Mars spends 6 months (August 2022 - March 2023) in the most public facing part of their chart. All of the studying and spiritual revelations are allowing Virgos to become the teachers and mentors they were always meant to be!

RELATED: Virgo Compatibility: Your Most Suited Zodiac Signs, Ranked